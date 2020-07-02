tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is all set to launch its affordable smart TV models in India today. The company has previously confirmed that it will launch three models in today's lineup with different screen sizes and the starting price of these models will be under Rs 20,000 and will go up to Rs 50,000.

The pre-bookings of the OnePlus TV lineup has also begun on Amazon India website. All you need to do is pay Rs 1,000 now for pre-booking that will be returned when you buy the TV. In addition to this, you will also get an extended warranty of 2 years with your OnePlus TV purchase.

OnePlus TV launch event: How to watch it live

The smart TV launch event will kick off at 7 pm IST today in India. You can head to the company's YouTube channel or Twitter to catch the livestream. You can also catch the live updates by tapping on the webcast link embedded below:

Watch the launch of #SmarterTV and introduce yourself to a great viewing experience. https://t.co/tvFF1cUHWl — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 1, 2020

OnePlus TV expected specifications

The upcoming smart TV models are expected to come in three screen sizes: 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch. Company CEO Pete Lau had also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus TV will be thinner than OnePlus 8 smartphone.

In an interview with Android Central, Lau revealed that OnePlus' upcoming TVs will have an ultra-thin design that comes in at just 6.9 mm. He also added that the bottom portion of the television, however, will be wider as it houses all the components of the TV and will house the built-in speakers.

Lau has also revealed that the TVs will feature an innovation where the speakers are rotated by 90 degrees. According to Lau, this allowed the company to fit two large full-range speakers that resulted in "50 percent deeper bass."

According to the report, OnePlus is trimming the bezels of the upcoming television series as well.

The Android Central report also mentions Lau as saying that the upcoming OnePlus TVs will also sport a carbon fiber pattern at the back that is similar to the Q1 series.

In addition to this, the Amazon teaser reveals that the TV will come with Dolby Vision Atmos. The company had previously confirmed that the smart TVs will come with a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio and will be capable of connecting with 5 devices at a time.

Up to 5 devices can be connected to the upcoming series of the #OnePlusTV

Set reminder for the #SmarterTV's launch event here: https://t.co/T9cKFlEigf https://t.co/zJT7u0u3er — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 29, 2020



To bring you up to speed, OnePlus is also expected to launch its affordable smartphone called OnePlus Nord that will be priced under $500.