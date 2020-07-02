Thursday, July 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus to launch its 'affordable' Smart TV lineup today at 7 pm in India: Here is how you can watch it live

OnePlus TVs are expected to arrive in three screen sizes, and will be priced under Rs 50,000.


tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2020 09:30:34 IST

OnePlus is all set to launch its affordable smart TV models in India today. The company has previously confirmed that it will launch three models in today's lineup with different screen sizes and the starting price of these models will be under Rs 20,000 and will go up to Rs 50,000.

The pre-bookings of the OnePlus TV lineup has also begun on Amazon India website. All you need to do is pay Rs 1,000 now for pre-booking that will be returned when you buy the TV. In addition to this, you will also get an extended warranty of 2 years with your OnePlus TV purchase.

OnePlus to launch its affordable Smart TV lineup today at 7 pm in India: Here is how you can watch it live

Image: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus TV launch event: How to watch it live

The smart TV launch event will kick off at 7 pm IST today in India. You can head to the company's YouTube channel or Twitter to catch the livestream. You can also catch the live updates by tapping on the webcast link embedded below:

OnePlus TV expected specifications

The upcoming smart TV models are expected to come in three screen sizes: 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch. Company CEO Pete Lau had also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus TV will be thinner than OnePlus 8 smartphone.

In an interview with Android Central, Lau revealed that OnePlus' upcoming TVs will have an ultra-thin design that comes in at just 6.9 mm. He also added that the bottom portion of the television, however, will be wider as it houses all the components of the TV and will house the built-in speakers.

Lau has also revealed that the TVs will feature an innovation where the speakers are rotated by 90 degrees. According to Lau, this allowed the company to fit two large full-range speakers that resulted in "50 percent deeper bass."

According to the report, OnePlus is trimming the bezels of the upcoming television series as well.

The Android Central report also mentions Lau as saying that the upcoming OnePlus TVs will also sport a carbon fiber pattern at the back that is similar to the Q1 series.

In addition to this, the Amazon teaser reveals that the TV will come with Dolby Vision Atmos. The company had previously confirmed that the smart TVs will come with a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio and will be capable of connecting with 5 devices at a time.


To bring you up to speed, OnePlus is also expected to launch its affordable smartphone called OnePlus Nord that will be priced under $500.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Watch OnePlus Revolutionise TVs With Its New Affordable Series At The Livestream on July 2

Jun 30, 2020
Watch OnePlus Revolutionise TVs With Its New Affordable Series At The Livestream on July 2
OnePlus confirms its upcoming affordable smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord and not OnePlus Z

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus confirms its upcoming affordable smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord and not OnePlus Z

Jun 25, 2020
OnePlus Nord pre-booking may start today, expected to launch on 10 July

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord pre-booking may start today, expected to launch on 10 July

Jul 01, 2020
New OnePlus TV is going to be thinner than the OnePlus 8, says company CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus TV

New OnePlus TV is going to be thinner than the OnePlus 8, says company CEO Pete Lau

Jun 26, 2020
OnePlus Nord first pre-order closed, next pre-order will take place on 8 July

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord first pre-order closed, next pre-order will take place on 8 July

Jul 01, 2020
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases a new blue-colour logo which will apparently mark 'new beginnings' for the company

OnePlus Z

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases a new blue-colour logo which will apparently mark 'new beginnings' for the company

Jun 23, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020