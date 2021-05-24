tech2 News Staff

OnePlus on Saturday teased the launch of a new OnePlus TV on its official Twitter page. As per the tweet, the launch event is scheduled for Monday, 24 May. OnePlus' teaser also confirms that the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will feature a 40-inch display with bezel-less design. OnePlus is not hosting a launch event for TV, however, the pricing and availability details of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is expected to be unveiled on OnePlus India website and Flipkart by 12 pm today.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has also been teased on Flipkart, which reveals that similar to the existing OnePlus TVs, this one will also run on Android TV. The OnePlus TV has also been teased to offer 93.8 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and an FHD+ resolution.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is expected to feature specifications similar to the 43-inch variant.

To recall, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 features a 43-inch screen with an LCD panel that has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It comes with a 20W speaker system that supports Dolby Audio, run on Android 9 Pie, support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more, and has a built-in Chromecast.

OnePlus also introduced a couple of new features like data saver mode at the launch of OnePlus TV 43Y1. The feature let users manage data consumption by setting a limit. A new Kids mode lets users control was also introduced that let parents control what all can the kids access and even their viewing time. Both these features are also expected to be available on the OnePlus TV 40Y1.

In addition to this, the new OnePlus TV will also come with support for OnePlus Connect app that will let users connect multiple devices with the TV at the same time.

(Also read: OnePlus TV 55UI review: The OnePlus TV the company should have debuted with)