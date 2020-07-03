Friday, July 03, 2020Back to
OnePlus launches 55U1, 43Y1, and 32Y1 TV in India at Rs 49,999, 22,999 and 12,999 respectively

All three models come with an OnePlus Connect app that will let users connect multiple devices with the TV at the same time.


tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2020 10:46:42 IST

OnePlus has finally unveiled its 'affordable' smart TV lineup in India by launching three models. These models include 55U1, making the first smart TV of the U series and 43Y1 and 3Y1, which also belong to a newly introduced Y series. The three models come in 55-inch, 43-inch and 32-inch screen size options.

OnePlus 55U1, 43Y1, and 32Y1 TV pricing, availability

OnePlus' 55U1 model is priced at Rs 49,999 whereas the two Y series models 43Y1 and 32Y1 are priced at Rs 22,999 and 12,999 respectively.

OnePlus launches 55U1, 43Y1, and 32Y1 TV in India at Rs 49,999, 22,999 and 12,999 respectively

OnePlus 55U1

The OnePlus TVs are now available for pre-booking on Amazon and will give buyers a 2-year extended warranty on booking.

The three OnePlus smart TVs will be available for purchase on Amazon starting 5 July followed by OnePlus retail stores in the coming days.

OnePlus 55U1 TV specifications

OnePlus' 55UU1 model comes in a 55-inch screen size option. It sports a 4K LCD panel and comes with  Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. In terms of sound, it features a 30W audio system that includes 4 speaker units that support Dolby Atmos.

The smart TV features a 95 percent screen to body ration, as previously hinted by the company CEO. It is 6.9 mm in thickness and has a metal body. It comes with a two-piece metal stand.

On the software front, the smart TV runs on Android 9 Pie OS just like the other two models that debuted along with it. It also comes with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more. It also comes with a built-in Chromecast and supports Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

OnePlus 43Y1, 32Y1 models specifications

As the names suggest, 43Y1 model sports a 43-inch screen and the 32Y1 model comes with a 32-inch screen. Both 43Y1 and 32Y1 models come with an LCD panel that has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution respectively. Both models support 93 percent DCI-P3 color coverage.

The two models come with the same 20W speaker system that supports Dolby Audio, run on Android 9 Pie, support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more, and have a built-in Chromecast.

OnePlus has also introduced a couple of new features like data saver mode that will let users manage data consumption by setting a limit. A new Kids mode lets users control what all can the kids access and even their viewing time.

In addition to this, the three models will also come with an OnePlus Connect app that will let users connect multiple devices with the TV at the same time.

