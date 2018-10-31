Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
31 October, 2018

OnePlus reveals kernel source code for the OnePlus 6T within 48 hours of launch

OnePlus has been open to developers wanting to root, mod or just unlock the bootloader on devices.

One of the reasons why a lot of developers love OnePlus devices is the fact that the company has always been lightning fast in releasing kernel sources to their phones. This opens up endless possibilities for developers to meddle around with the software eventually helping their core tech team to take inputs and improve Oxygen OS.

The newest OnePlus 6T is no different in this regard and soon after launching the device in India, OnePlus community Beta Program and Developer Relations member, Manu J announced the kernel sources for the phone. The kernel source code has been made available on GitHub to let developers build ROMs and mods, taking full advantage of the raw processing power of the OnePlus 6T.

You can now unlock the bootloader on the OnePlus 6T. Image: OnePlus Forum

You can now unlock the bootloader on the OnePlus 6T. Image: OnePlus Forum

Beginning with the OnePlus One, the company has been accommodative of developers and regular users who want to root, mod or just unlock the bootloader. While this may void warranty for most OEMs, OnePlus is all in for it as it played a great deal in keeping their community close.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to start selling from 2 November, exclusively on Amazon, the brand's exclusive retail partner. Prices start at Rs 37,990 for the base variant of the phone which comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage and goes all the way up to Rs 45,999 for the maxed out variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Read our in-depth review of the phone here and also find out the specifications of the phone and how it compares to its nearest competitors here.

