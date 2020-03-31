Tuesday, March 31, 2020Back to
OnePlus phones to come with Always-On display feature, likely to debut with OnePlus 8 series on 14 April

OnePlus smartphones currently support an ambient display mode that shows basic info the moment the phone is lifted.


FP TrendingMar 31, 2020 14:44:39 IST

OnePlus has confirmed that it will soon support Always-On display modes on its new and existing smartphones. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer said that the OnePlus community has been asking for Always-On display as a feature on its smartphones for a long time now.

According to OnePlus, Always-On display was the top request within their community co-creation platform called IDEAS. The company has confirmed that the OS Product team is working on introducing the feature to OnePlus phones through upcoming software updates.

OnePlus 6T

“The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap,” the tweet read.

OnePlus has, however, has not divulged a date for the rollout.

The feature was earlier present only in the initial units of the OnePlus 6, but was gradually removed as it impacted battery life. Since then, the company has shied from bringing AOD support to its phones.

OnePlus smartphones currently support an ambient display mode that shows basic contextual information the moment the phone is lifted or the screen is tapped. The screen goes off when the device is not being used.

With the Always-On display, users would be able to see any information that they receive on their phone without even touching it.

The Always-On display feature could make its debut in the upcoming OnePlus8 series devices that are expected to be launched soon.

