OnePlus has officially announced that it will not launch its T series flagship smartphone this year. Although the company has not given out the name of the smartphone, it is expected that it is planning to cancel the launch of the OnePlus 9T. This was confirmed by the company at a press briefing where it also announced more details about the OnePlus, Oppo OS merger.

Usually, the T-series was launched after six months of flagship launch as an upgrade. OnePlus has also confirmed that while there will be no OnePlus 9T, "there will be other releases". As per a report by Android Central, OnePlus 9RT with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 will be launched in October this year.

Rumoured OnePlus 9RT is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging, and a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It is likely to be limited to Indian and Chinese markets only.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the company might also launch new TWS earbuds called OnePlus Buds Z2 with the smartphone next month. These earbuds are likely to look similar to their predecessor and might come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). To recall, the OnePlus Buds Z (Review) earbuds were launched in India last year at Rs 2,999.