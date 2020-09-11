Friday, September 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus OxygenOS 11 beta update hints at unannounced OnePlus Buds Z: Report

OnePlus Buds Z could be the next Bluetooth TWS to arrive and are expected to be priced lower than the OnePlus Buds.


FP TrendingSep 11, 2020 14:03:09 IST

OnePlus has recently made available OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update for its smartphones - OnePlus 8 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 8 (Review). The update comes with a number of lines in its code hinting about the upcoming features and a likely new product.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the new OS update hints at the yet unannounced OnePlus Buds Z, indicating it will be launched soon.

OnePlus OxygenOS 11 beta update hints at unannounced OnePlus Buds Z: Report

OnePlus Buds

The report said that OnePlus Buds Z could be the next Bluetooth TWS to arrive and are expected to be priced lower than the OnePlus Buds, keeping in mind the tradition the smartphone manufacturer is following in its pricing.

Along with the Buds Z, the update also mentions OnePlus working on 8K 960fps video recording which is expected to be available in its upper-end smartphones.

The OnePlus phones with Snapdragon 865 series are available with Spectra 480 ISP that is capable of capturing 720p at 960 fps for unlimited span of time without overheating.

As per the report, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update has also renamed the OnePlus 8T render file in the Settings app with “oneplus_kebab.webp”.

Strings in the Settings app also indicate that there will be two variants of the OnePlus 8T - Kebab and Kebabt.

The kebab is likely to arrive in Canada and India, while kebabt will be for the USA region, the report added.

Last week OnePlus accidentally revealed the first look of the OnePlus 8T that offered a front-facing view of the smartphone.

OnePlus8T is expected to come with a new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and camera upgrades including a 64 MP main camera. The OnePlus T could also have a 120Hz refresh-rate display.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T leak reveals a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a 48 MP quad camera setup and more

Sep 04, 2020
OnePlus 8T leak reveals a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a 48 MP quad camera setup and more
OnePlus accidentally leaked OnePlus 8T image; suggests punch hole display

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus accidentally leaked OnePlus 8T image; suggests punch hole display

Sep 02, 2020
OnePlus might be working on its first-ever smartwatch called OnePlus Watch: Report

OnePlus

OnePlus might be working on its first-ever smartwatch called OnePlus Watch: Report

Aug 28, 2020
OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with improved power consumption, macro camera and more

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with improved power consumption, macro camera and more

Sep 08, 2020
OnePlus Nord Review: Greater than the sum of its parts

OnePlus Nord Review

OnePlus Nord Review: Greater than the sum of its parts

Aug 31, 2020
Android 11 released: Rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones today

Android 11

Android 11 released: Rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones today

Sep 09, 2020

science

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020
Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

COVID-19 on the Brain

Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

Sep 10, 2020
Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Ecology

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Sep 10, 2020
Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020