FP Trending

OnePlus has recently made available OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update for its smartphones - OnePlus 8 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 8 (Review). The update comes with a number of lines in its code hinting about the upcoming features and a likely new product.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the new OS update hints at the yet unannounced OnePlus Buds Z, indicating it will be launched soon.

The report said that OnePlus Buds Z could be the next Bluetooth TWS to arrive and are expected to be priced lower than the OnePlus Buds, keeping in mind the tradition the smartphone manufacturer is following in its pricing.

Along with the Buds Z, the update also mentions OnePlus working on 8K 960fps video recording which is expected to be available in its upper-end smartphones.

The OnePlus phones with Snapdragon 865 series are available with Spectra 480 ISP that is capable of capturing 720p at 960 fps for unlimited span of time without overheating.

As per the report, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update has also renamed the OnePlus 8T render file in the Settings app with “oneplus_kebab.webp”.

Strings in the Settings app also indicate that there will be two variants of the OnePlus 8T - Kebab and Kebabt.

The kebab is likely to arrive in Canada and India, while kebabt will be for the USA region, the report added.

Last week OnePlus accidentally revealed the first look of the OnePlus 8T that offered a front-facing view of the smartphone.

OnePlus8T is expected to come with a new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and camera upgrades including a 64 MP main camera. The OnePlus T could also have a 120Hz refresh-rate display.