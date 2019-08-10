tech2 News Staff

OnePlus’ partnership with Netflix continues for the second season of Sacred Games (Review - first season). The company is offering its users a chance to watch the first episode of the popular series at special screenings being organised in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore on 14 August.

Here are the locations of the three cities where the screening will be hosted:

Mumbai: PVR Phoenix Mall, Lower Parel - 7 PM

Delhi: PVR ECX Chanakya, Chanakyapuri - 8 PM

Bengaluru: PVR Forum Mall, Koramangala - 8 PM

The screening will be free for OnePlus device owners and we’re guessing it’s going to be on a first-come-first-serve basis. So make sure that you keep refreshing the OnePlus forums page every now and then. The tickets will go live today at 12 pm.

Before the screening, OnePlus had partnered with Netflix to show off the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) by releasing posters of the second season shot by the same device. Sacred Games season 2 comes out on 15 August.

