OnePlus Nord's latest OxygenOS update brings improvement to macro camera, volume adjustment interface, more

The update has also fixed the system reboot issue when free-form is enabled on the Nord.


FP TrendingAug 26, 2020 14:08:37 IST

After rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus Nord earlier this month, OnePlus has started to send out the next update – OxygenOS 10.5.5 – for the smartphone already.

The latest OxygenOS 10.5.5 update will work on further enhancing the performance of the macro camera and fix certain system problems. The incremental roll-out has been tagged 10.5.5.AC01DA in India and 10.5.5.AC01AA in the global release. The EU update (10.5.5.AC01BA) is yet to be rolled out, said a company community forum article on 23 August (Sunday).

The update is going to bring an improved “volume adjustment interface” in the system. The update has also fixed the system reboot issue when free-form is enabled on the Nord. Also, users had complained that the OnePlus Notes was always running in the background. This problem has been also fixed as per the company blog.

OnePlus Nords latest OxygenOS update brings improvement to macro camera, volume adjustment interface, more

OnePlus Nord

In the camera section, users of OnePlus Nord will now get an improved image clarity of the dual punch front camera, to enable better selfies in low light conditions. Improved image clarity of the macro camera also comes with the update. The company has also worked on making the general power consumption better providing users with an improved charging experience.

(Also read: Top 5 OnePlus Nord alternatives in India)

The update is going to reach only a limited number of users currently, with a mass roll out happening only after onePlus is sure of the update’s effectiveness. So many users might not find the update in the devices just now. But in case they do not want to wait, Nord owners can download the OTA update from external third party links.

OnePlus has also requested testers to report any issue or bug to them via their new Feedback tool. You can drop your feedback regarding the new update 10.5.5.

