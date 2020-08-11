Tuesday, August 11, 2020Back to
OnePlus Nord starts receiving Oxygen OS 10.5.4 with improved camera, cloud service and more

The latest update comes just a few days after the one that promised to bring improved system stability in the Changelog sector.


FP TrendingAug 11, 2020 13:58:04 IST

Following its launch in July, OnePlus is already set to roll out the fourth system update for OnePlus Nord. The Oxygen OS 10.5.4 update will bring various improvements in the system, camera and the cloud service of the mid-range smartphone.

OnePlus announced on its company forum on 10 August that the roll out was for India and the Global market. The same update for EU will be coming up soon.

OnePlus Nord

While users will be able to experience an improved launch speed of Gallery, the issue of music pausing at the time of launching front camera has been fixed. The firm also said that an overall improved display experience can be enjoyed along with enhanced quality of video calls. Now, users will get to see better colour accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies. The vibrancy and colour accuracy of the macro camera has also been enhanced for a better camera output.

The latest update comes just a few days after the one that promised to bring improved system stability in the Changelog sector. According to Gizmochina, the Oxygen OS 10.5.4 will be of 106 MB for the global variant of the phone and 95.3 MB for the Indian one.

Users having problems with syncing notes to the cloud service of OnePlus will find the issue non-existent with the update. OnePlus has invited feedback on its community application or on the bug reporting forum.

 

