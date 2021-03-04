FP Trending

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 for OnePlus Nord. As the rollout is incremental, it can take a few days for all the users to receive the update. Other than updating to the Android 11 version, the system will get a new UI design to enable various optimisations of details. Also, the stability of some third-party apps has been enhanced. Several changes have been made in the Ambient Display section, with the addition of a new insight clock style. It has been jointly created by Parsons School of Design. The latest clock style is going to change according to the phone usage data.

Another new feature is the ‘Canvas always-on display’, which is going to extract any subject's outline from any photo and display it on the lock screen.

A shortcut key has been added for Dark Mode so that users can easily switch in between different modes. Going to the display settings of the Nord device, users can either choose to automatically turn on the dark mode along with customising the time range.

Nord users will be receiving a new shelf UI and a weather widget with smarter animation effects. A story feature has been added in the gallery which will be filled automatically using the local pictures and clips captured in the week. The loading speed has been optimized with the update in order to improve the image preview experience.

The forum post advised OnePlus Nord users to make sure that their device has a battery level above 30 percent and minimum of 3 GB of available storage before going in for the update.

The OxygenOS 11 update comes after OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord N100 were given the OxygenOS 10.5.10 and Oxygen 10.5.5 updates, respectively on 28 December 2020.