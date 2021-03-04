Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord starts receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update with new UI, enhanced Ambient Display section and more

A shortcut key has been added for Dark Mode so that users can easily switch in between different modes.


FP TrendingMar 04, 2021 17:07:53 IST

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 for OnePlus Nord. As the rollout is incremental, it can take a few days for all the users to receive the update. Other than updating to the Android 11 version, the system will get a new UI design to enable various optimisations of details. Also, the stability of some third-party apps has been enhanced. Several changes have been made in the Ambient Display section, with the addition of a new insight clock style. It has been jointly created by Parsons School of Design. The latest clock style is going to change according to the phone usage data.

OnePlus Nord starts receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update with new UI, enhanced Ambient Display section and more

OnePlus Nord

Another new feature is the ‘Canvas always-on display’, which is going to extract any subject's outline from any photo and display it on the lock screen.

A shortcut key has been added for Dark Mode so that users can easily switch in between different modes. Going to the display settings of the Nord device, users can either choose to automatically turn on the dark mode along with customising the time range.

Nord users will be receiving a new shelf UI and a weather widget with smarter animation effects. A story feature has been added in the gallery which will be filled automatically using the local pictures and clips captured in the week. The loading speed has been optimized with the update in order to improve the image preview experience.

The forum post advised OnePlus Nord users to make sure that their device has a battery level above 30 percent and minimum of 3 GB of available storage before going in for the update.

The OxygenOS 11 update comes after OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord N100 were given the OxygenOS 10.5.10 and Oxygen 10.5.5 updates, respectively on 28 December 2020.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best phones under Rs 30,000

Realme X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord to Vivo V20 Pro: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Feb 2021)

Feb 25, 2021
Realme X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord to Vivo V20 Pro: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Feb 2021)
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases a 'moonshot' announcement for 8 March

OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases a 'moonshot' announcement for 8 March

Mar 02, 2021
OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Mar 01, 2021
OnePlus 9's affordable variant to be called OnePlus 9R and not OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite: Report

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9's affordable variant to be called OnePlus 9R and not OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite: Report

Feb 26, 2021
Redmi Note 10 leak hints at 33 W fast charging support, 5 MP super macro lens and more

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 leak hints at 33 W fast charging support, 5 MP super macro lens and more

Mar 02, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021

science

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021