OnePlus Nord, Nord N100 start receiving OxygenOS update with December 2020 security patch

Apart from the updated Android Security Patch, the system of Nord received an updated GMS package and general bug fixes.


FP TrendingDec 31, 2020 10:07:36 IST

OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord N100 have started receiving the December 2020 security patches through the OxygenOS update 10.5.10 and Oxygen 10.5.5. This comes a week after the OnePlus Nord N10 5G received the update OxygenOS 10.5.8 and along with it, the security patch was taken up to December 2020. According to a company forum post, the roll-out of OxygenOS 10.5.10 for OnePlus Nord is incremental and hence it will take a few weeks time for every user to receive the update.

OnePlus Nord

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 received an Oxygen 10.5.5 update for Europe and 10.5.4 for North America.

The forum post said that the software update will be tagged as 10.5.10.AC01DA for India, 10.5.10.AC01BA for Europe and 10.5.10.AC01AA for the global release. Apart from the updated Android Security Patch, the system of Nord received an updated GMS package and general bug fixes. One enhancement has been introduced only for the Indian market where users will be able to manage their OnePlus accounts, get “easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products” from the OnePlus Store. The post mentioned that this can be uninstalled also.

According to another forum post, OnePlus has also released the software update for the Nord N100. along with the security patch, power consumption, updated GMS package, camera’s shooting experience, the stability of communication functions and Bluetooth device compatibility have been improved.

Further, a quick setting has been added in the system so that users can easily switch to adjust from the mute mode, ringtone mode or vibration. a low probability call noise issue has been fixed as well. Released on 28 December, the OTA will take a few days to be rolled out widely by the company.

