FP Trending

OnePlus Nord made its debut earlier in July this year. Following the launch of the smartphone, the company has already revealed three models in the series with Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 slated to go on sale later this month. OnePlus N10 5G has been priced at £329 (approximately Rs 30,600) and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card. On the other hand, if the OnePlus N100 launches in India, it could be priced around Rs 15,000 and offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

However, it turns out that despite having three phones in the lineup in six months, OnePlus is now turning its attention to next year's portfolio.

According to an insider report by Android Central, the next phone in the Nord series will be the OnePlus Nord SE and it too will be a budget-focused model, albeit with a few upgrades.

The report further said that the OnePlus Nord SE, codenamed Ebba will have a Warp Charge 65. This is the same 65 W fast charging tech that debuted with the OnePlus 8T. The Nord SE will feature a 4,500 mAh battery and should take less than 40 minutes to be fully charged.

As per the report, the upcoming smartphone will feature an AMOLED panel and Snapdragon 765.

While the launch date is not been finalised, a source to the publication has revealed that the phone will be unveiled shortly after the OnePlus 9.