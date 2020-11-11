Wednesday, November 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord SE to arrive in India with 65W fast charging and Snapdragon 765 SoC: Report

The OnePlus Nord SE is expected to feature a 4,500 mAh battery that should take less than 40 minutes to be fully charged.


FP TrendingNov 11, 2020 11:03:20 IST

OnePlus Nord made its debut earlier in July this year. Following the launch of the smartphone, the company has already revealed three models in the series with Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 slated to go on sale later this month. OnePlus N10 5G has been priced at £329 (approximately Rs 30,600) and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card. On the other hand, if the OnePlus N100 launches in India, it could be priced around Rs 15,000 and offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

OnePlus Nord SE to arrive in India with 65W fast charging and Snapdragon 765 SoC: Report

OnePlus Nord N10

However, it turns out that despite having three phones in the lineup in six months, OnePlus is now turning its attention to next year's portfolio.

According to an insider report by Android Central, the next phone in the Nord series will be the OnePlus Nord SE and it too will be a budget-focused model, albeit with a few upgrades.

The report further said that the OnePlus Nord SE, codenamed Ebba will have a Warp Charge 65. This is the same 65 W fast charging tech that debuted with the OnePlus 8T. The Nord SE will feature a 4,500 mAh battery and should take less than 40 minutes to be fully charged.

As per the report, the upcoming smartphone will feature an AMOLED panel and Snapdragon 765.

While the launch date is not been finalised, a source to the publication has revealed that the phone will be unveiled shortly after the OnePlus 9.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9 series with 144 Hz refresh rate display is expected to launch in mid-March 2021

Nov 10, 2020
OnePlus 9 series with 144 Hz refresh rate display is expected to launch in mid-March 2021
Kalki Koechlin and OnePlus Show us Why Smartphones are the only Video Cameras most People ever Need

Kalki Koechlin and OnePlus Show us Why Smartphones are the only Video Cameras most People ever Need

Oct 30, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020