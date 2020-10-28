Wednesday, October 28, 2020Back to
OnePlus launches Nord N10 5G, Nord N100: Specifications, features and pricing

The Nord N10 5G is 5G supported and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset


FP TrendingOct 28, 2020 11:58:32 IST

OnePlus announced two new Nord models, N10 5G and Nord N100 on Monday. While most of the OnePlus are high-end models, the Nord series was marketed as the affordable range of smartphones.  The phones are currently not being introduced in India but specs regarding the product are available through the United Kingdom page dedicated to the new models. The webpage reveals that OnePlus N10 5G has been priced at £329 (approx Rs 30,600). The product comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card.

OnePlus Nord N10

Supported by Warp charge 30T which promises “all day power” after a charge of 30 minutes, the model has a 90 Hz smooth display and dual speakers.

The N10 5G is 5G supported and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset and an octa core CPU. There is a quad camera setup at play with the main camera featuring 64 million pixel power. The other lenses are a 119 degrees ultra wide camera, a macro lens, and monochrome lens.

This model will come in Midnight Ice colour variant in the UK.

On the other hand, the firm is going all out to capture the mid-range market with its OnePlus N100. The UK page for the product says it will be available for £179. Offering 5,000 mAh battery, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, the price is a very lucrative one. According to the tech portal 91 Mobiles, the device can be priced at Rs 15,000 in India if it sees a launch here.

The N100 comes with a 6.52-inch screen, dual speakers and a triple camera arrangement at the back. While the main camera is a 13 MP main camera, the other lenses consist of a macro lens and a portrait specialized camera. It also features an 18W fast charge and is going to be available in Midnight Frost colour.

 

