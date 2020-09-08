FP Trending

OnePlus has rolled out another software update for its OnePlus Nord (Review) model. The much-hyped OnePlus mid-range phone was released just a month back and continues to receive updates.

In a forum post published on Sunday, the company said that the OxygenOS 10.5.7 software update will receive incremental roll out. The update is for the India and global variant, whereas the European Union version is set to release soon. In India, the build has come with the version number 10.5.7.AC01DA. For the global product, it is 10.5.7.AC01AA.

No new feature has been introduced through the update but certain key sections like the power, camera, display and network connectivity have received optimisation.

The OxygenOS 10.5.7 update improved the general power consumption of the OnePlus Nord, meanwhile the general display calibration has been fixed.

In the camera sector, the 4k 60 FPS video stabilisation of the front camera has been enhanced. Also, the update brings better image clarity of the macro camera lens. Not going into the details, the changelog of the update states that the overall bluetooth connection stability has been fixed now. The update regarding the network sector has come in the form of an improved voice call stability.

As the update is incremental, the company has mentioned that the OTA will reach only a small percentage of users immediately. The firm has promised to release a broader rollout in a few days time. OnePlus has requested users to inform them about any other bug in the company’s device on this website.

Launched in India through the Amazon Prime Day sale on 6 and 7 August, OnePlus Nord came with two storage variants: 8 GB and 12 GB RAM while the 8 GB option was priced at Rs 27,999, the larger storage device was available for Rs 29,999.

There is another 6 GB RAM model, set to be released in India on 11 September. This will cost Rs 24,999 and will have 64 GB internal storage.