FP Trending

OnePlus has started the roll out of the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for its Nord N10 5G devices. The third system update for the flagship comes with the December 2020 security patch along with several camera and other improvements. The OxygenOS 10.5.8 also features an updated Google Mobile Services (GMS) package that takes the OnePlus services package to September 2020. The 5.8 update comes after OxygenOS 10.5.5 and OxygenOS 10.5.7. The current roll out is being done in an incremental order and hence it might take a while for all the units to receive the update.

According to a company forum post, the system update has version number 10.5.8.BE89BA for Europe and 10.5.8.BE86AA for North America. The changelog says that the power consumption of the system has been optimized, along with the issue of the December Android security patch. Google applications and APIs as part of the GMS package have been updated till September 2020. Also, system stability has been improved.

In the camera section, the shooting experience with the camera of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has been improved. Lastly, enhancements have been brought to the network forum. The connection stability of mobile networks has been improved to better the experience. Users will be able to report any kind of bug by writing down their complaints at this website.

As the roll out is incremental, only a few devices have been brought under the immediate update. A broader rollout will be initiated in the coming days. For users who are yet to receive a message to download the latest system update, they can check the Settings on their phones and see if an update is available. Most users are likely to get the update within a few days and whenever the new Oxygen OS update becomes available, users simply need to download and install the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update.