Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord goes through a durability test, results of the fire and bend test don't look pretty

Specifications-wise, OnePlus Nord is a good smartphone, but when it comes to durability, the smartphone does not fare well.


FP TrendingJul 29, 2020 12:37:12 IST

OnePlus launched the first smartphone under its new 'affordable' series – OnePlus Nord – in India on 21 July. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 24,999, and its highlight is the up to 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup at the back.

Compared to its competition in the market, OnePlus Nord, on paper, is currently among the best phones under Rs 30,000.

While, on paper, the specifications and features may come together to sketch what we can call a good smartphone, when it comes to durability, the OnePlus Nord might not be among the best.

OnePlus Nord goes through a durability test, results of the fire and bend test dont look pretty

OnePlus Nord

Famous YouTuber JerryRigEverything put the OnePlus Nord under a durability test and the results weren't pretty.

In the durability test video, the OnePlus Nord can be initially seen scoring well on the scratch test, but the smartphone did not fare well at the bend and fire tests.

As seen in the video, the OnePlus Nord breaks after a couple of attempts of bending it. Meaning, it may not be the best idea to sit down while the OnePlus Nord is still in the back pocket. Notably, the smartphone doesn't really break apart, but the bending was seen ruining the display.

According to the YouTuber, the frame of the smartphone, which is made of plastic with a metallic finish, is the relative weak point. The display glass was seen to be sturdier thanks to the Gorilla Glass 5, but it was not able to resist too many scratches.

Do note, some of the tests that the YouTube Zack Nelson put the smartphones through may not be the same as the pressures the smartphone takes when used in daily life. Nelson's test are sometimes extreme, and a device failing one of the tests may not mean that the device is 'not sturdy'.

OnePlus Nord

To recall, OnePlus Nord was announced in India in three variants, with the pricing going up to Rs 29,999.

The device features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a dual punch hole camera that includes 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

The phone comes equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord leak suggests a 4,115 mAh battery, up to 12 GB RAM and 48 MP quad rear camera setup

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord leak suggests a 4,115 mAh battery, up to 12 GB RAM and 48 MP quad rear camera setup
OnePlus Nord, Buds launch highlights: OnePlus Nord announced at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds launched at Rs 4,990

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch highlights: OnePlus Nord announced at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds launched at Rs 4,990

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,990

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,990

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord, Buds Launch: The AR launch event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today, here's how you can watch it

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord, Buds Launch: The AR launch event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today, here's how you can watch it

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord available for pre-order, will start shipping from 4 August

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord available for pre-order, will start shipping from 4 August

Jul 29, 2020
OnePlus Nord vs Galaxy A51 vs Realme X3 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: The newbie has some veteran competition

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord vs Galaxy A51 vs Realme X3 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: The newbie has some veteran competition

Jul 24, 2020

science

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020