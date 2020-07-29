FP Trending

OnePlus launched the first smartphone under its new 'affordable' series – OnePlus Nord – in India on 21 July. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 24,999, and its highlight is the up to 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup at the back.

Compared to its competition in the market, OnePlus Nord, on paper, is currently among the best phones under Rs 30,000.

While, on paper, the specifications and features may come together to sketch what we can call a good smartphone, when it comes to durability, the OnePlus Nord might not be among the best.

Famous YouTuber JerryRigEverything put the OnePlus Nord under a durability test and the results weren't pretty.

In the durability test video, the OnePlus Nord can be initially seen scoring well on the scratch test, but the smartphone did not fare well at the bend and fire tests.

As seen in the video, the OnePlus Nord breaks after a couple of attempts of bending it. Meaning, it may not be the best idea to sit down while the OnePlus Nord is still in the back pocket. Notably, the smartphone doesn't really break apart, but the bending was seen ruining the display.

According to the YouTuber, the frame of the smartphone, which is made of plastic with a metallic finish, is the relative weak point. The display glass was seen to be sturdier thanks to the Gorilla Glass 5, but it was not able to resist too many scratches.

Do note, some of the tests that the YouTube Zack Nelson put the smartphones through may not be the same as the pressures the smartphone takes when used in daily life. Nelson's test are sometimes extreme, and a device failing one of the tests may not mean that the device is 'not sturdy'.

OnePlus Nord

To recall, OnePlus Nord was announced in India in three variants, with the pricing going up to Rs 29,999.

The device features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a dual punch hole camera that includes 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

The phone comes equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.