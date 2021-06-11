Friday, June 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to be available for pre-order today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 30T Plus Ultra-fast Warp charge technology.


tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2021 10:26:18 IST

OnePlus has launched the much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S in India. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports Warp 30T Plus charge. The smartphone will be available for pre-order in India today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.com. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on open sale on 16 June. The OnePlus TV U1S will go on open sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and the OnePlus website.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999. It comes in Silver Ray, Blue Void and Charcoal Ink colour variants.

It will be available for pre-order today from 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.com. As per OnePlus, "Pre-order OnePlus Nord CE 5G on oneplus.in or OnePlus Store App to get Gifts worth Rs 2,699, which includes OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack and OnePlus product discount vouchers."

It will go on open sale on 16 June on Amazon, OnePlus.com and OnePlus Store app. Notably, the Silver Ray colour variant will be available for purchase on 23 June.

As for sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers who make the purchase from Amazon will get a Rs 500 cashback in their Amazon Pay wallet whereas buyers who choose the OnePlus website will get a coupon of Rs 1,000 that they can use to get the discount on other OnePlus products.

Jio users can recharge the Nord CE 5G for Rs 999 and receive cashback benefits worth Rs 150 for 40 months.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapchat 750G chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. This setup houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 30T Plus Ultra-fast Warp charge technology.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S to launch in India on 10 June at 7 pm IST: All we know so far

Jun 01, 2021
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S to launch in India on 10 June at 7 pm IST: All we know so far
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S to launch today at 7 pm IST: What to expect, how to watch it live

OnePlus launch event

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S to launch today at 7 pm IST: What to expect, how to watch it live

Jun 10, 2021
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch in India on 10 June, confirms the company CEO

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch in India on 10 June, confirms the company CEO

May 28, 2021
OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S are expected on 10 June: Here’s a quick round-up of what to expect, and how to track the launch

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S are expected on 10 June: Here’s a quick round-up of what to expect, and how to track the launch

Jun 10, 2021
OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch highlights: OnePlus Nord CE launched in India starting Rs 22,999, OnePlus TV U1S price starts at Rs 39,999

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch highlights: OnePlus Nord CE launched in India starting Rs 22,999, OnePlus TV U1S price starts at Rs 39,999

Jun 10, 2021
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively

Jun 10, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021