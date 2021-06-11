tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has launched the much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S in India. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports Warp 30T Plus charge. The smartphone will be available for pre-order in India today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.com. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on open sale on 16 June. The OnePlus TV U1S will go on open sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and the OnePlus website.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999. It comes in Silver Ray, Blue Void and Charcoal Ink colour variants.

OnePlus Nord Pre-order - 12PM - 12:30PM

Bragging rights for being one of the first to own it - a lifetime Set your alarms for the most important 30 mins this week. Pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G start tomorrow at 12PM Learn more - https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/Fg4z8RVOL3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 10, 2021

It will be available for pre-order today from 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.com. As per OnePlus, "Pre-order OnePlus Nord CE 5G on oneplus.in or OnePlus Store App to get Gifts worth Rs 2,699, which includes OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack and OnePlus product discount vouchers."

It will go on open sale on 16 June on Amazon, OnePlus.com and OnePlus Store app. Notably, the Silver Ray colour variant will be available for purchase on 23 June.

As for sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers who make the purchase from Amazon will get a Rs 500 cashback in their Amazon Pay wallet whereas buyers who choose the OnePlus website will get a coupon of Rs 1,000 that they can use to get the discount on other OnePlus products.

Jio users can recharge the Nord CE 5G for Rs 999 and receive cashback benefits worth Rs 150 for 40 months.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapchat 750G chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. This setup houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 30T Plus Ultra-fast Warp charge technology.

