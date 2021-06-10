tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is all geared up to launch OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S today globally. The company has also announced that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order for Red Cable Club members starting tomorrow (11 June) and will go on sale on 16 June on Amazon. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S will go on open sale tomorrow (11 June) in India. The smartphone will come with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 30 T Plus Ultra-fast Warp charge. For the TV, OnePlus has confirmed that it will come with 4K resolution and support for voice control.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 7 pm IST. The livestream link will be available on OnePlus' social media channels and YouTube page. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



What do you think actually happened? Take a guess or better still, find out tomorrow at 7 PM: https://t.co/L83KoFcc1B pic.twitter.com/zlzlBeqwc3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2021

OnePlus Nord CE 5G expected specifications

As per a report by Android Central, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapchat 750G chipset and as per earlier report, might offer 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. This setup might house a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone might come with a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 30T Utra-fast Warp charge technology.

OnePlus TV U1S expected specifications

As per the company, OnePlus TV U1S features a "bezel-less" design and offers a 4K resolution. The company has further revealed that it will come with Dynaudio sound and will support 30W speakers. The smart TV will also come with HDMI 2.0 ports and run on Android TV 10 OS.

As per a leak by tipster Ishan Agrawal in collaboration with PriceBaba, the OnePlus TV U1S is likely to come in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The smart TV is expected to feature an LED-backlit LCD panel that has a 60 Hz refresh rate. It might come with support for HDR10+ as well.

We didn't just revamp the speakers, we reengineered sound as you know it. Experience sounds like never before with the new OnePlus TV U1S Co-tuned with @dynaudio Learn more - https://t.co/xTJ3FPcNLN pic.twitter.com/tb5Qgidjax — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 8, 2021



According to the report, the highlight of the smart TV will be its detachable webcam that has a built-in microphone. Users might be able to make 1080p video calls on Google Duo via this webcam. This webcam is also expected to be compatible with older OnePlus smart TVs.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S expected pricing

First spotted by MySmartPrice, the official OnePlus website leaked that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will get a discount offer of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards at a minimum transaction of Rs 22,999. This suggests that the smartphone might price around Rs 22,999 in India. It is expected to cost less than OnePlus Nord which is priced at Rs 24,999.

Tipster Ishan Agrawal recently tweeted that OnePlus TV U1S 50-inch variant might be priced at Rs 37,999, the 55-inch variant might be priced at Rs 45,999 and the 65-inch variant is expected to be priced at Rs 60,999. Buyers might also get Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 off respectively on HDFC Bank cards.