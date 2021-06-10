19:17 (IST)
The OnePlus TV U1S runs on Android 10
tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2021 19:18:04 IST
We already know that the OnePlus Nord CE will go on sale on 16 June and the OnePlus TV U1S on 11 June on Amazon India.
19:17 (IST)
19:16 (IST)
The OnePlus TV U1S comes with a 'Speak Now' feature which will let you voice control the TV from a distance
19:11 (IST)
19:13 (IST)
19:09 (IST)
OnePlus TV U1S comes in a 50-inch, 55-inch and a 65-inch display variant
19:06 (IST)
OnePlus Nord, Head of Strategy, Susie Liu says OnePlus Nord was the bestselling smartphone in India during the Amazon Prime Day in 2020
19:04 (IST)
OnePlus will soon be launching a 'Super Experience Store' in Bangalore They have beat Apple to it!
19:01 (IST)
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is giving the keynote address
18:44 (IST)
The OnePlus TV U1S is expected to be priced up to Rs 60,000 OnePlus TV U1S is believed to come in display variants. Reports suggest, the 50-inch variant might be priced at Rs 37,999, the 55-inch variant might be priced at Rs 45,999 and the 65-inch variant is expected to be priced at Rs 60,999.
18:43 (IST)
OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus TV U1S today, which we already know will go on open sale starting tomorrow on Amazon India OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus TV U1S will featur a "bezel-less" design and offers a 4K resolution. The company has further revealed that it will come with Dynaudio sound and will support 30W speakers. The smart TV will also come with HDMI 2.0 ports and run on Android TV 10 OS. Further, a recent leak suggested that the OnePlus TV U1S is likely to come in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The smart TV is expected to feature an LED-backlit LCD panel that has a 60 Hz refresh rate. It might come with support for HDR10+ as well.
18:41 (IST)
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be priced below Rs 25,000 The smartphone is expected to cost less than the OnePlus Nord, which was launched in India at Rs 24,999. Ahead of the launch event, the official OnePlus website leaked that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will get a discount offer of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards at a minimum transaction of Rs 22,999. This suggests that the smartphone might price around Rs 22,999 in India.
18:28 (IST)
At the event today, OnePlus is expected to launch its second smartphone under the Nord series – the OnePlus Nord CE 5G There have been many leaks and speculations around the smartphone, and here's what we know so far: The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapchat 750G chipset and as per earlier report, might offer 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. This setup might house a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone might come with a 16 MP front camera. OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 30T Utra-fast Warp charge technology.
13:31 (IST)
Hey there, you are early! The event is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm IST. But, stick around, while we look back at all the pricing, specification and other leaks about the OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus TV U1S.
18:53 (IST)
18:46 (IST)
18:44 (IST)
18:43 (IST)
18:41 (IST)
18:28 (IST)
13:31 (IST)
OnePlus is scheduled to host a virtual launch event today where it will unveil the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S. The launch event will kick off at 7 pm IST and the livestream link will be available on OnePlus' social media channels and YouTube page. If you will be watching the event from somewhere outside of India, you can check the local time for the event over here.
Ahead of the event, some specifications about the smartphone and the TV have already been revealed. We already know, that the OnePlus Nord CE will come with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 30T Plus Ultra-fast Warp charge. For the TV, OnePlus has confirmed that it will come with 4K resolution and support for voice control.
OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order for Red Cable Club members starting 11 June and will go on sale on 16 June on Amazon. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S will go on open sale on 11 June in India.
