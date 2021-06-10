Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

OnePlus is scheduled to host a virtual launch event today where it will unveil the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S. The launch event will kick off at 7 pm IST and the livestream link will be available on OnePlus' social media channels and YouTube page. If you will be watching the event from somewhere outside of India, you can check the local time for the event over here.

Ahead of the event, some specifications about the smartphone and the TV have already been revealed. We already know, that the OnePlus Nord CE will come with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 30T Plus Ultra-fast Warp charge. For the TV, OnePlus has confirmed that it will come with 4K resolution and support for voice control.

OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order for Red Cable Club members starting 11 June and will go on sale on 16 June on Amazon. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S will go on open sale on 11 June in India.