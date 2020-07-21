Tuesday, July 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch highlights: OnePlus Nord announced at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds launched at Rs 4,990

tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2020 20:57:36 IST

OnePlus Nord 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models will be available starting 4 August, 6 GB RAM will go on sale in September.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 20:14 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord will be available in India in three variants

    The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999 (will be available in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx)
    The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 (will be available Grey Onyx)
    The lowest variant, with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999, but will be available in September. 

    The 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models will be available for purchase starting 4 August. 

  • 21:03 (IST)

    That's a wrap!

    via GIPHY

  • 20:30 (IST)

    OnePlus has also announced some cases for the OnePlus Nord

  • 20:29 (IST)

  • 20:29 (IST)

  • 20:03 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord will be available starting Rs 24,999 in India

    The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 4 August on Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus Experience stores.

  • 20:02 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord announced in India for Rs 4,990

  • 20:01 (IST)

    OnePlus Buds feature 10-hour battery life

    The wireless earphone feature an "environment noise cancellation" tech. It uses three microphone on each buds. It has 13.4 mm dynamic drivers. It comes in grey, white and nord blue colour option. 

  • 19:57 (IST)

  • 19:55 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord sports a 32 MP + 8 MP selfie camera

  • 19:53 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord features a 48 MP quad-camera setup

    It has an 8 MP ultra wide camera, and an f/2.4 macro camera.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    "Our optimisations mean you are nine times less likely to experience frame drops", says CEO Carl Pei 

  • 19:51 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord comes with Oxygen OS 10.5 installed

    The OS apprently has 280 customisations.

  • 19:49 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

    It also supports 5G. It sports up to 12 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display. 

  • 19:47 (IST)

    The OnePlus Nord has a protruding camera, but it's frame has a coating so the glass on the camera does not get scratched

  • 19:44 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord to come in blue marble and grey onyx colour variants

  • 19:40 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord specifications revealed

    Up to 12 GB RAM
    5G Support
    30T Warp Charger
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor
    90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display

  • 19:33 (IST)

    OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has taken over the AR stage

  • 19:22 (IST)

  • 19:22 (IST)

    OnePlus confirms that OnePlus Buds will be priced under $100: Here is all we know so far- Technology News, Firstpost

    The OnePlus Buds are expected to be available in three color options — White, Blue, and Black.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 19:14 (IST)

    Besides the OnePlus Nord, the company will also be launching its first-ever truly wireless earphone today, called the OnePlus Buds

    View this post on Instagram

    $XX.XX

    A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) on

  • 19:08 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it might have Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 18:58 (IST)

    OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will come with a quad rear camera setup and a dual punch hole display.

    In terms of design, OnePlus Nord looks a lot like OnePlus 8 except for the placement of the camera module.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 18:37 (IST)

    Hello guys, after days and weeks of being teased, the OnePlus Nord event is finally here and happening.

    The event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event. 

    via GIPHY

    • read more

After weeks of teasers, new social media accounts, and drip-feeding the consumers, OnePlus is finally hosting the launch event for unveiling the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds today. With the OnePlus Nord, the company aims to make an entry into the mid-budget smartphone segment, and with the OnePlus Buds, the company will be debuting into the popular market of truly wireless earphones.

Today's event is the first-ever Augment Reality (AR) launch for a smartphone. In 2015, OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 2 in a virtual reality (VR) event.

The launch event today will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. To join the event, you will need to download the OnePlus Nord AR App on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Read how you can watch the event tonight, here.

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch highlights: OnePlus Nord announced at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds launched at Rs 4,990

OnePlus Nord is believed to be the company's new affordable smartphone. Image: OnePlus India

OnePlus Nord expected specifications

In terms of design, OnePlus Nord will come with a glossy back, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup placed in vertically align manner just like OnePlus 8 (Review). Although, the only difference is that OnePlus Nord's camera module sits in the top left corner whereas, for OnePlus 8, it is placed in the center. It will sport a dual punch hole camera for selfies.

It is also confirmed that OnePlus Nord will come in a blue colour option in addition to a grey variant.

The smartphone is expected to ditch the 3.5 mm headphone as well, reported Gizmochina.

As per a previous report, the smartphone might sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. As for the camera, OnePlus Nord will have a quad-camera setup on the rear that will house a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. It is expected to have an 8 MP sensor with an ultrawide angle lens that has 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will feature two selfie or front cameras. It includes a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8 MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.45 lens. The device is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it will have Snapdragon 765G 5G.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to be available in two variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. The tipster has said that the phone will use LPDDR4X RAM. It will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. As for connectivity, it will include Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC.

The phone will have face recognition as well as fingerprint display.

OnePlus Buds expected specifications

It is confirmed that the OnePlus Buds will come with 30 hours battery life. In terms of pricing, the company has teased the earbuds on Instagram with a caption, "$XX.XX". Hence, we can expect the upcoming earbuds to be priced under $100 (approx Rs 7,500).

As per the latest images shared by leakster Max Weinbach on Twitter, OnePlus Buds are likely to come in blue, white and black colour options. The leakster has shared the images of the earbuds revealing their design.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


also see

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord, Buds Launch: The AR launch event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today, here's how you can watch it

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord, Buds Launch: The AR launch event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today, here's how you can watch it
OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,990

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,990

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord leak suggests a 4,115 mAh battery, up to 12 GB RAM and 48 MP quad rear camera setup

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord leak suggests a 4,115 mAh battery, up to 12 GB RAM and 48 MP quad rear camera setup

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus teases its first true wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds that will launch on 21 July along with OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus teases its first true wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds that will launch on 21 July along with OnePlus Nord

Jul 14, 2020
OnePlus confirms that OnePlus Buds will be priced under $100: Here is all we know so far

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus confirms that OnePlus Buds will be priced under $100: Here is all we know so far

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord to feature a quad rear camera setup, a dual punch hole display, confirms the company CEO

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord to feature a quad rear camera setup, a dual punch hole display, confirms the company CEO

Jul 21, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020