Wednesday, July 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord is now available for pre-bookings in India: Here's all you need to know

In terms of design, OnePlus Nord looks a lot like OnePlus 8 except for the placement of the camera module.


tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2020 13:44:52 IST

Ahead of the OnePlus Nord and the company's first-ever truly wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds' launch in India on 21 July, the smartphone is now available for pre-booking in India starting at 1:30 pm IST today, 15 July, on Amazon India.

OnePlus Nord: Pre-orders India

As per the Amazon India website, buyers opting for pre-booking can get benefits worth Rs 5,000.

You can pre-book the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 499 on Amazon at 1.30 pm today.

OnePlus also says that customers who pre-order the device will receive limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus as a gift.

In addition to that, users who pre-order the device and complete the purchase by 31 August will get OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover for free.

OnePlus Nord design officially revealed

Ahead of the launch, famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee held an interview with the company CEO Carl Pei where he confirmed a few design details of the smartphone. Pei also showed the earlier prototypes of the smartphone that had an L-shaped camera module.

OnePlus Nord is now available for pre-bookings in India: Heres all you need to know

OnePlus Nord. Image Amazon

As per the video, OnePlus Nord will also come with a glossy back, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup placed in vertically align manner just like OnePlus 8 (Review). Although, the only difference is that OnePlus Nord's camera module sits in the top left corner whereas, for OnePlus 8, it is placed in the center.

OnePlus Nord. Image: YouTube

OnePlus Nord. Image: YouTube

OnePlus had previously revealed a new company logo that had a black backdrop and blue colour accent. Turns out, OnePlus Nord will come in the same blue colour option in addition to a grey variant.

The video reveals that the smartphone will feature a dual punch hole camera for selfies that will be placed in the top left corner of the screen. We can also see that there is a Type-C port and a sim tray slot at the bottom edge of the phone.

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus CEO is also seen wearing truly wireless earbuds, expected to be OnePlus Buds. He was using a pair of light blue colour (same as OnePlus Nord) earbuds during the interview. In addition to this, OnePlus recently hinted on Twitter that they might come with 30-hour battery life.


OnePlus Nord expected specifications

As per a previous report, the smartphone might sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. As for the camera, OnePlus Nord will have a quad-camera setup on the rear that will house a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. It is expected to have an 8 MP sensor with an ultrawide angle lens that has 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will feature two selfie or front cameras. It includes a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8 MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.45 lens. The device is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it will have Snapdragon 765G 5G.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to be available in two variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. The tipster has said that the phone will use LPDDR4X RAM. It will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. As for connectivity, it will include Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC.

The phone will have face recognition as well as fingerprint display. The OnePlus Nord is expected to come in three colour variants: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord pre-booking may start today, expected to launch on 10 July

Jul 01, 2020
OnePlus Nord pre-booking may start today, expected to launch on 10 July
OnePlus Nord to launch on 21 July in an Augmented Reality event: What to expect

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord to launch on 21 July in an Augmented Reality event: What to expect

Jul 07, 2020
OnePlus teases its first true wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds that will launch on 21 July along with OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus teases its first true wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds that will launch on 21 July along with OnePlus Nord

Jul 14, 2020
OnePlus Nord first pre-order closed, next pre-order will take place on 8 July

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord first pre-order closed, next pre-order will take place on 8 July

Jul 01, 2020
OnePlus Nord leak suggests a 4,115 mAh battery, up to 12 GB RAM and 48 MP quad rear camera setup

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord leak suggests a 4,115 mAh battery, up to 12 GB RAM and 48 MP quad rear camera setup

Jul 13, 2020
OnePlus to launch its 'affordable' Smart TV lineup today at 7 pm in India: Here is how you can watch it live

OnePlus TV

OnePlus to launch its 'affordable' Smart TV lineup today at 7 pm in India: Here is how you can watch it live

Jul 02, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020