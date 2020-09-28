tech2 News Staff

OnePlus Nord (Review) debuted in India back in July at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The company launched three storage variants of the phone but the 6 GB RAM was not available for purchase in India up till now. This 6 GB RAM variants will go on its first sale today at 2 pm on Amazon. The highlights of OnePlus Nord include up to 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 730G chipset, 5G connectivity and a 48 MP quad camera setup.

OnePlus Nord pricing, availability

OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.

To recall, the 6 GB RAM variant is exclusive to the Indian market.

All three variants of OnePlus Nord will go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus Nord features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual punch hole camera on the front and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

In the camera department, OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a dual punch hole camera that includes a 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.