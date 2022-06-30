Thursday, June 30, 2022Back to
OnePlus Nord 2T Indian launch is set for 1st July, check out the leaked specs and prices

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 2T in India on 1st July. The device will go on sale from the 5th July, and will start at around Rs 28,000. OnePlus will also be launching a new TV, and a few new colours of the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Nord Buds.


Mehul DasJun 30, 2022 11:17:36 IST

OnePlus has finally confirmed the India launch of its upcoming Nord series phone. The company has revealed that the device will be launched in India on 1st July. The launch event in all likelihood will be live streamed on OnePlus’ website, as well as across their social media platforms.

The OnePlus Nord 2T was launched in the international market approximately 2 months ago. Back then it was confirmed that the device would be launched in India. What wasn’t spoken about in that event, was whether there would be any differences in the specs between the international version and the Indian version. 

Having observed all sorts of leaks and reports, what we can tell is that the specs between the two versions are identical. We get the same 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a punch-hole cutout and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the device is MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The mid-range device has stereo speakers as well as an alert slider.

It has a quirky-looking triple rear camera set up, with the main shooter being a 50MP Sony IMX766s sensor, with OIS. We also have an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide system and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, we get to see a 32MP wide system for selfies.

As for the battery, we get a 4,500mAh battery, instead of the usual 5,000mAh unit that one gets on most mid-range phones these days. The OnePlus Nord 2T supports 80W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come in the mid-range category and can therefore be priced somewhere around Rs 28,000 for the base, 8GB+128GB variant. There is also a strong possibility that as a part of their launch event, OnePlus might announce a special discount scheme for early adopters. The device will be available for buyers starting July 5 in India.

OnePlus will also be launching the OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro, which will be available from July 7. OnePlus will also release new colours for the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Nord Buds at the launch event.

