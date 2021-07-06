Tuesday, July 06, 2021Back to
OnePlus Nord 2 with 8 GB RAM is expected to launch in India on 24 July: Report

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.


FP TrendingJul 06, 2021 16:48:52 IST

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 as part of its mid-range Nord series soon. The latest rumour hints at its possible launch time, which could happen this month. Popular leakster Mukul Sharma has suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch on 24 July.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The new information matches what was leaked previously that also suggested a July launch time for the OnePlus Nord 2. This comes the OnePlus Nord Instagram account's posts were fully erased recently with no official word on this by the company. This hints at a marketing strategy prior to the OnePlus Nord 2 launch, which is just around the corner.

However, there's no word on how the phone will be like. Previous rumours have hinted at a rectangular camera module (with three cameras and an LED flash) at the back and a punch-hole display.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nord cameras could see major improvements. It could feature a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro/depth sensor. The front camera could stand at 32 MP.

It is also expected to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging, run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While pricing details remain unknown, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to fall under Rs 30,000.

