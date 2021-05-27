Thursday, May 27, 2021Back to
OnePlus accidentally confirms Nord 2 that is expected to debut in India next month: Report

OnePlus is running a Stadia Premiere Edition promo, offering Stadia Premiere Edition for free on purchase of a new OnePlus phone.


FP TrendingMay 27, 2021 13:28:24 IST

OnePlus Nord 2 moniker may launch in India by June, as per an Android Police report. The company, in its FAQ section, accidentally mentioned OnePlus Nord 2 in the list of its supported phones which somewhat confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord successor, soon. Currently, OnePlus is running a Stadia Premiere Edition promo, offering Stadia Premiere Edition for free on purchase of a new OnePlus phone. Stadia Premiere Edition includes a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller. The offer is valid for customers in France, Germany, and the UK and is available till 30 September.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

In the FAQ section, the company shared a list of smartphones that are eligible for this offer. The list comprises OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, and the 'accidentally' listed OnePlus Nord 2. The FAQ section has now been edited and excludes the OnePlus Nord 2 moniker as per Android Police.

While previous leaks have suggested that the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC may back the OnePlus Nord 2, making it the first OnePlus phone to be equipped with something other than a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord in India in July 2020, which stood as an economically friendly option, for customers who loved the brand but found its offerings expensive. Nord gave OnePlus an edge and expanded its market in India, standing out from the company's usual lineup of premium products. With the success of Nord, the company may launch its successor, which according to the Stadia promo page on the OnePlus UK website, is called the OnePlus Nord 2 (OnePlus Nord2 on the website).

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that two OnePlus phones will launch in June in India, one on 10 June, while the other on 25 June. However, there has been no official confirmation on it from OnePlus.

