OnePlus New Year sale is now live: OnePlus 7T starts at Rs 34,999, 7 Pro at Rs 39,999 and more

During this OnePlus sale, you can get a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card.


tech2 News StaffDec 27, 2019 14:37:24 IST

OnePlus New Year sale is now live on Amazon and will go on till 4 January.

In addition to cashback on smartphones and mobile accessories, the company is also giving a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and debit cards. This discount is applicable on selected smartphones only.

Here are some of the best deals that you can grab during this ongoing OnePlus year-end sale.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T (Review) debuted in India in October this year at a starting price of Rs 37,999. This base variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is available at Rs 34,999, down by Rs 3,000. The higher storage variant is selling at Rs 37,999, down from Rs 39,999. The phone is available in two colours — Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

You can also get a discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card on the purchase of this phone.

OnePlus 7 Pro

During this sale, you can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card on the purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review).

The smartphone is selling at a price of Rs 39,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant), down by Rs 3,000. The top-end configuration of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage was launched at Rs 52,999 and during this sale, it is selling at Rs 42,999.

The smartphone comes in three colours variants — Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey.

(Also read: OnePlus 7T Pro review: 'Pro' features are great, but the cheaper 7T is almost as good)

OnePlus 7T Pro

You can get a discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit card on the purchase of this phone. You can buy OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Limited Edition with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage at Rs 58,999. The 8 GB RAM variant will cost you  Rs 53,999. 

OnePlus 7T Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

OnePlus 7T Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

The smartphone comes in Haze blue and Papaya orange colour variant.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019