OnePlus New Year sale is now live on Amazon and will go on till 4 January.

In addition to cashback on smartphones and mobile accessories, the company is also giving a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and debit cards. This discount is applicable on selected smartphones only.

Here are some of the best deals that you can grab during this ongoing OnePlus year-end sale.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T (Review) debuted in India in October this year at a starting price of Rs 37,999. This base variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is available at Rs 34,999, down by Rs 3,000. The higher storage variant is selling at Rs 37,999, down from Rs 39,999. The phone is available in two colours — Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

You can also get a discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card on the purchase of this phone.

OnePlus 7 Pro

During this sale, you can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card on the purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review).

The smartphone is selling at a price of Rs 39,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant), down by Rs 3,000. The top-end configuration of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage was launched at Rs 52,999 and during this sale, it is selling at Rs 42,999.



The smartphone comes in three colours variants — Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey.

OnePlus 7T Pro

You can get a discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit card on the purchase of this phone. You can buy OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Limited Edition with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage at Rs 58,999. The 8 GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 53,999.

The smartphone comes in Haze blue and Papaya orange colour variant.

