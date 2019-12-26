Thursday, December 26, 2019Back to
OnePlus might launch its first foldable smartphone Concept One at CES 2020

Features that Concept One might flaunt are 40 W wireless charging and full-screen fingerprint recognition.


tech2 News StaffDec 26, 2019 10:07:50 IST

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the company will unveil "something new" at the upcoming CES 2020 event, scheduled to be held on 7 January in Las Vegas. Several speculations followed, including that the company might unveil a new 5G smartphone. Soon after, OnePlus teased a short video on Weibo hinting that it will announce a"Concept One" foldable smartphone at the event.

As per the latest report by Korean Herald, OnePlus is expected to announce its first-ever foldable smartphone at CES 2020. The phone will reportedly be a tablet-like device, like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X or it can be a clamp shell-like foldable display phone like Motorola's Razr 2019.

OnePlus might launch its first foldable smartphone Concept One at CES 2020

OnePlus 7T Pro launched at a price of Rs 53,999. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

Going by the name "Concept One", it seems the company is hinting at a first-of-its-kind device. Connecting these dots, there's a possibility we might hear about a OnePlus foldable phone as early as next month.

It is also being speculated that OnePlus might also introduce new technologies that have not yet landed in the commercial market. These include 40W or higher power wireless charging, 100 W wired flash charging, full-screen fingerprint recognition, under-screen cameras among others.

Samsung, too, might announce its newest in the range of pocket-friendly Galaxy phones at CES next year. The company is also expected to launch a clamp shell foldable smartphone of its own in February.

