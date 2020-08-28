tech2 News Staff

After smart TV and TWS earbuds, there is a possibility that OnePlus is going dabble in the smartwatch segment soon. According to a report by XDA Developers, the company might be working on its first smartwatch. As per the report, the "OnePlus Watch" has received IMDA certification.

The listing reportedly appears as a "Wearable Watch" with the model name W301GB. However, it did not mention anything about the pricing, design, or specifications of this smartwatch. The smartwatch is expected to run on Google's Wear OS and might be powered by a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, likely to be Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor.

Back in 2016, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei had shared the sketches of a smartwatch confirming that the company is working on it. However, soon after the CEO reportedly said at a conference that they had to ditch the idea because they had to be "focused". As per the report, it was the matter of survival of the fittest and according to Pei, there was no bottom line and called it a "cruel market".