Friday, August 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus might be working on its first-ever smartwatch called OnePlus Watch: Report

OnePlus Watch might run on Google Wear OS and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2020 12:19:41 IST

After smart TV and TWS earbuds, there is a possibility that OnePlus is going dabble in the smartwatch segment soon. According to a report by XDA Developers, the company might be working on its first smartwatch. As per the report, the "OnePlus Watch" has received IMDA certification.

The listing reportedly appears as a "Wearable Watch" with the model name W301GB. However, it did not mention anything about the pricing, design, or specifications of this smartwatch. The smartwatch is expected to run on Google's Wear OS and might be powered by a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, likely to be Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor.

OnePlus might be working on its first-ever smartwatch called OnePlus Watch: Report

OnePlus 8 Pro

Back in 2016, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei had shared the sketches of a smartwatch confirming that the company is working on it. However, soon after the CEO reportedly said at a conference that they had to ditch the idea because they had to be "focused". As per the report, it was the matter of survival of the fittest and according to Pei, there was no bottom line and called it a "cruel market".

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord's latest OxygenOS update brings improvement to macro camera, volume adjustment interface, more

Aug 26, 2020
OnePlus Nord's latest OxygenOS update brings improvement to macro camera, volume adjustment interface, more
OnePlus 8 Pro starts receiving OxygenOS 10.5.12 update with August security patch, bug fixes and more

OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro starts receiving OxygenOS 10.5.12 update with August security patch, bug fixes and more

Aug 18, 2020

science

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020