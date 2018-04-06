Smartphone maker OnePlus is likely to launch a pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones along with the upcoming OnePlus 6.

A pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones were spotted on a Bluetooth certification website with the name ‘OnePlus Bullets Wireless’. For the uninitiated, smartphone and electronic accessory makers have to submit their devices to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification agencies for certification.

This is done so that the agency in question can certify that the device in question supports a certain set of protocols and follows the guidelines set by the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth alliance.

According to an exclusive report by Nashville Chatter, the company submitted the wireless earphones with the BT31B model number along with support for Bluetooth 4.1 and the listing was published on 4 April. What makes this leak more likely is the fact that OnePlus has already launched two iterations of its Bullet lineup of earphones.

OnePlus has not issued any official statement about the leak so we are not sure if the devices will be completely wireless such as Samsung’s Gear IconX or Apple’s AirPods or something with the wire such as the Google Pixel Buds.

The company has clarified that the OnePlus 6 will come with 3.5 mm headphone jack so it is not necessary for the company to launch wireless earphones. We are not sure if this launch is hinting at the future with the absence of the 3.5 mm headphone jack. We are unsure if the company will add support to high-quality AptX streaming technology with the earphones.

This comes right after OnePlus released video teasers hinting at full-screen gestures and alert slider with the ability to control camera focus.