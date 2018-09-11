Leaks and rumours about the OnePlus 6T have been pouring in lately as OnePlus gears up for yet another phase where it tries to pretend to not have a second smartphone launching this year. Meanwhile, new reports tend to suggest that OnePlus could be launching a new pair of Bullets wireless headphones as well, alongside the 6T.

The new pair, spotted hitting the FCC website, will likely bear a similar dog-collar design as the original, so if you were looking forward to truely-wireless earphones from OnePlus, you might have to wait. According to a report by DroidLife, the image of the label shared on the FCC site clearly shows off the "OnePlus Bullets Wireless" name on the tag and also reveals the model number among other details.

The model number reads BT32B which is another pointer towards the fact that this is the successor to the original Bullets wireless. That's because the original Bullets had a model number which read 'BT31B'.

There are no other details to suggest what these new Bullets will offer, but considering the rush OnePlus is in, the headphones could very likely launch alongside the OnePlus 6T which is also expected to arrive in October.

As far as leaks go, a recent report revealed that OnePlus will indeed launch a 6T and will even throw in an in-display fingerprint scanner into the mix.