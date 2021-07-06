Tuesday, July 06, 2021Back to
OnePlus is expected to launch its first tablet under the moniker 'OnePlus Pad’

The EUIPO website reveals that OnePlus now owns the rights for the name "OnePlus Pad".


tech2 News StaffJul 06, 2021 10:49:14 IST

OnePlus is known for its smartphones the delved in the smart TV category and recently it entered the wearable segment with the OnePlus Watch (Review) and OnePlus Band (Review). Going by certification on the EUIPO website (European Union Intellectual Property Office), the company might so launch its first tablet called OnePlus Pad. The website reveals that OnePlus now owns the rights for the name "OnePlus Pad". It was filed in January this year. This certification was first spotted by My Smart Price.

OnePlus 9R

The certification website does not reveal any other details like battery, camera, display or design. OnePlus's sister brands under BBK electronics like Oppo is rumoured to launch a tablet. Realme has also confirmed that it will soon launch its own tablet and laptop.

OnePlus has recently announced to merge its OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS for its smartphones including the OnePlus Nord series, the OnePlus 9 series and so on to "improve the OxygenOS experience." OnePlus has also promised to release three years or more of Android updates for its smartphones. Because of this, it might be possible that the rumoured tablet will run on the new merged OS.

