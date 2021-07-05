tech2 News Staff

OnePlus and Oppo recently announced that they are integrating parts of their research and development within OPLUS to "maximise resources". Even though, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, had at the time confirmed that both OnePlus and Oppo will continue to work independently, with their independent operating systems, in an announcement on Friday, 2 July, OnePlus has announced that it is merging its Oxygen OS with Oppo's ColorOS operating system to "improve the OxygenOS experience." OnePlus has also promised to release three years or more of Android updates for its smartphones.

According to the OnePlus forum, the change in the OS will not be noticeable to the users as it is happening "behind the scenes". As per the company, the OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates. OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord / Nord CE will get 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. The N-series devices including N10 and N100 will receive 1 major android update and 3 years of security updates.

In addition to this, devices older than the OnePlus 8 series will follow the previous schedule of 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

As per a statement by OnePlus, "OxygenOS remains the OS for global OnePlus users as always, but now built on a more stable and stronger platform. This will apply to new devices in the future, while for existing devices that are still within the maintenance schedule, it will occur via an OTA update along with Android 12."