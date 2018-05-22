OnePlus India in a tweet last night announced that it has achieved a record of Rs 100 crore revenue within the first 10 minutes of the online sale in India for the OnePlus 6, which started on 21 May 12 PM IST onwards.

The phone was made available on 21 May on OnePlus.in, Amazon India, and pop-up events across eight cities. There were several launch offers available for the OnePlus 6 as well.

Thank you for the love and confidence ladies and gentlemen! The #OnePlus6 has crossed INR 100 Crore in revenue within the first 10 Mins of the first sale on @amazonIN! That's #TheSpeedYouNeed

Are you ready for the open sale tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/ezu0yxxnSy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 21, 2018

The sale was an Early Access sale exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It is open to all today, 22 May onwards on the Amazon India and OnePlus India websites. Amazon India in their tweet yesterday said that the Prime Early Access for OnePlus 6 has broken all records.

OnePlus 6 Prime Early Access sale breaking all records! Have you bought one yet? Join Prime now to get exclusive access to OnePlus 6 before anyone else! #OnePlus6 #AmazonExclusive #AmazonPrime https://t.co/RGgcPLWqlQ — Amazon.in (@amazonIN) May 21, 2018

The pop-up events that are taking place across India are at the following venues – High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, DLF Place Saket, Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, in Bengaluru. The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, Phoenix MarketCity in Pune, and Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad.

You can read our detailed review of the OnePlus 6 if you are planning to get it.