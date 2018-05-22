You are here:
News-Analysis tech2 News Staff May 22, 2018 16:34 PM IST

OnePlus India in a tweet last night announced that it has achieved a record of Rs 100 crore revenue within the first 10 minutes of the online sale in India for the OnePlus 6, which started on 21 May 12 PM IST onwards.

The OnePlus 6. Image: OnePlus

The phone was made available on 21 May on OnePlus.in, Amazon India, and pop-up events across eight cities. There were several launch offers available for the OnePlus 6 as well.

The sale was an Early Access sale exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It is open to all today, 22 May onwards on the Amazon India and OnePlus India websites. Amazon India in their tweet yesterday said that the Prime Early Access for OnePlus 6 has broken all records.

The pop-up events that are taking place across India are at the following venues – High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, DLF Place Saket, Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, in Bengaluru. The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, Phoenix MarketCity in Pune, and Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad.

You can read our detailed review of the OnePlus 6 if you are planning to get it.


