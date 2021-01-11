FP Trending

Last week, OnePlus India confirmed that its upcoming fitness band will feature an SpO2 monitor, which will allow users to track their blood oxygen levels. OnePlus has also confirmed that the fitness band will launch in India today, 11 January, at 11 am IST. There will be no live streaming for the fitness band's launch, however, you can head to the dedicated landing page for the OnePlus band on Amazon India to be notified when the fitness band is launched.

Introducing the new face of fitness. Staying fit has never been easier. OnePlus Band#SmartEverywear Dropping 11am IST | 11th January Get notified: https://t.co/tyxlW6cRmE pic.twitter.com/Opuo3E2lTc — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 8, 2021

"Staying safe just became easier. With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day," read the post by OnePlus India on Twitter.

Staying safe just became easier. With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day.#SmartEverywear Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/tyxlW6cRmE pic.twitter.com/JNTBygB0gX — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 8, 2021

Amazon's landing page for the band also reveals that it will feature a 4-day battery life and 13 dedicated exercise modes.

The OnePlus band is also expected to feature a sleep tracker. Users can also connect the fitness band to their phones and listen to music.

The smartband will sport dual-colour style and is dust-resistant. It will have a real-time heart rate tracker. The OnePlus band is water resistant and can be worn while swimming.

The companion app of OnePlus Band will be called OnePlus Health. The app will enable users to stay connected with their bands along with incorporating commands. The OnePlus Band will come with a black strap out of the box and the other colour bands will be sold separately.

The OnePlus Band is expected to feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and will reportedly support 5 ATM. It is expected to be priced within Rs 3,000.