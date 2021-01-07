Thursday, January 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Band smartphone app is expected to be called OnePlus Health: Report

Along with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, the OnePlus fitness band will reportedly support 5 ATM.


FP TrendingJan 07, 2021 17:00:42 IST

OnePlus recently officially teased the launch of its fitness band which is being touted to be named OnePlus Band. Now a tipster has leaked that the companion app of the fitness band will be called OnePlus Health. The new wearables app will help users stay connected with their bands along with incorporating commands. It is expected that the application might also be the direct connection to OnePlus earbuds and the upcoming smartwatch. Tipster Mukul Sharma, who had earlier given a glimpse into the specs of the band, has tweeted the latest update on Wednesday.

OnePlus Band smartphone app is expected to be called OnePlus Health: Report

Soon he gave additional information about the product. According to Sharma, the OnePlus Band will come with a black strap out of the box and the other colors will be sold separately. Earlier it was said that the firm will be offering several colour variants for the band. Further, the leakster said that users will be able to personalize their band with customized pictures using the OnePlus Health app.

Hence other than keeping track of the steps one has walked, calories they have burned, among other things, the app will also help users customize their data.

For now, it has been reported that India will be the first country to get the fitness tracker band from OnePlus. Along with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, the band will reportedly support 5 ATM. It has also received an IP68 water resistance rating and comes with SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. With a 24/7 heart rate monitor, and sleep tracking system the device is supposed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. One of the most important features of the band is perhaps the 13 exercise modes that it offers.

Reports have suggested that the product will be priced within Rs 3000, in the same range as Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Fitness Band

OnePlus fitness band with AMOLED display officially teased, rumoured to be priced below Rs 3,000

Jan 04, 2021
OnePlus fitness band with AMOLED display officially teased, rumoured to be priced below Rs 3,000
OnePlus 9 series smartphone will not feature the periscope lens: Report

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9 series smartphone will not feature the periscope lens: Report

Dec 29, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, more: Top 5 landmark smartphones of 2020 in India

Top 5 landmark smartphones of 2020

Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, more: Top 5 landmark smartphones of 2020 in India

Dec 28, 2020
OnePlus Nord, Nord N100 start receiving OxygenOS update with December 2020 security patch

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord, Nord N100 start receiving OxygenOS update with December 2020 security patch

Dec 31, 2020
True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 3,000: Skullcandy Spoke, OnePlus Buds Z Review Snapshots

True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 3,000

True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 3,000: Skullcandy Spoke, OnePlus Buds Z Review Snapshots

Dec 25, 2020
Merry Christmas 2020: How to download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

Christmas 2020

Merry Christmas 2020: How to download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

Dec 25, 2020

science

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Biotic Annihilation

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Jan 07, 2021
Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021
Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

old age

Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

Jan 07, 2021
At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Science Policy

At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Jan 07, 2021