FP Trending

OnePlus recently officially teased the launch of its fitness band which is being touted to be named OnePlus Band. Now a tipster has leaked that the companion app of the fitness band will be called OnePlus Health. The new wearables app will help users stay connected with their bands along with incorporating commands. It is expected that the application might also be the direct connection to OnePlus earbuds and the upcoming smartwatch. Tipster Mukul Sharma, who had earlier given a glimpse into the specs of the band, has tweeted the latest update on Wednesday.

OnePlus Band 🔌 OnePlus Health#OnePlusBand — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 6, 2021

Soon he gave additional information about the product. According to Sharma, the OnePlus Band will come with a black strap out of the box and the other colors will be sold separately. Earlier it was said that the firm will be offering several colour variants for the band. Further, the leakster said that users will be able to personalize their band with customized pictures using the OnePlus Health app.

[Exclusive] Some more details of the upcoming OnePlus Band 1. The band will come with a black strap out of the box and the other colors will be sold separately 2. Users will be able to personalize the band with their own pictures using the OnePlus Health app#OnePlusBand — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 6, 2021

Hence other than keeping track of the steps one has walked, calories they have burned, among other things, the app will also help users customize their data.

For now, it has been reported that India will be the first country to get the fitness tracker band from OnePlus. Along with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, the band will reportedly support 5 ATM. It has also received an IP68 water resistance rating and comes with SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. With a 24/7 heart rate monitor, and sleep tracking system the device is supposed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. One of the most important features of the band is perhaps the 13 exercise modes that it offers.

Reports have suggested that the product will be priced within Rs 3000, in the same range as Xiaomi Mi Band 5.