Days ahead of OnePlus 6T being officially launched, the smartphone was listed for pre-orders (accidentally?) on Amazon India, giving out a few details about the phone. While the listing seems to have now been taken down, with only a Notify Me button left behind, MySmartprice managed to get a few details of the listing together.

According to the screenshot shared, Amazon India will apparently start taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 6T from midnight. This information was gathered from the Today’s Deals tab on Amazon India, however, it seems very unlikely to be possible. It doesn’t make sense for the company to kick off pre-orders even before the device has been announced and revealed. We are betting this was some mistake.

However, what does sound likely for whenever the OnePlus 6T goes up on sale is the part of the listing that reveals that if you pre-order the phone, you will get the OnePlus Type-C Bullet earphones with the phone for free, along with Amazon Pay balance worth Rs 500.

The top right corner of the listing also revealed that this offer will end on 30 October. From what the rumours suggest so far, the OnePlus 6T will be officially launched on 16 October in India. Ideally, the device should be on pre-order only post that, and probably end by 30 October.

OnePlus 6T specifications and features

Further, from what we know so far, the OnePlus 6T will feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and teardrop notch, with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for protection from minor scratches.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, with Adreno 630 graphics processor. The device is said to comes in three variants — 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage, 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage, and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T is believed to sport a 16 MP + 20 MP sensor at the back, and a 16 MP snapper up front for selfies. Fueling the device will likely be a 3,700mAh battery with OnePlus’ fast charging technology.