OnePlus Community Sale: Deals of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus smartwatch, more

The OnePlus Community Sale is being hosted by Amazon India and will go on till 27 June 2021.


FP TrendingJun 25, 2021 13:47:14 IST

Amazon India has announced the 'OnePlus Community Sale'. The sale is now live on Amazon and will continue till 27 June.

During the OnePlus Community sale, there are bank offers, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options available on several OnePlus products including the OnePlus Nord CE, the OnePlus smartwatch, and the OnePlus U1s TV. There are also some discounts available on the OnePlus 9 series.

At the OnePlus Community sale, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available at a discount of Rs 1,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI options.

(Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 5G Vs OnePlus Nord: A better, cheaper Nord?)

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus flagship, OnePlus 9R, is available at a discount of around Rs 2,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI options.

The OnePlus 9 and One Plus 9 Pro are also listed at discounted rates of Rs 44,500 and 61,999 respectively. Select models are being offered with coupons and exchange offers alongside discounted rates.

The newly launched OnePlus U1s TV series, which has three variants, has also been listed at a lower price. Instead of Rs 39,999, the 50-inch model is being offered at Rs 37,999 after a discount of Rs 2000 along with exciting bank offers.

OnePlus TV Y series is listed at a discounted price of Rs 14,499.

OnePlus Band is listed at Rs 2,299 which is Rs 500 lesser than its original price.

OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds are priced at a discounted rate of Rs 2,699.

OnePlus Power Bank is now available at a slashed rate of Rs 999.

OnePlus Buds are available at a discount of Rs 500 and costs Rs 4,499.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is priced at Rs 1,999.

