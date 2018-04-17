Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus has posted full resolution camera samples made using the upcoming OnePlus 6.

The company has already started generating hype about the OnePlus 6 with regular teasers about the upcoming features that the company is planning to include in the device. To add to the hype, Lau took to his official Weibo account to share full resolution image samples taken from the upcoming flagship.

The images were taken in Stanford California according to the caption of the post. All the six images that Lau posted were shot during daylight with ample light.

According to a report by GSMArena, the resolution of some of the images was 16 MP and it seems that the EXIF information was removed to ensure that no additional information is given out about the camera hardware from the image properties.

All the images have captured a good amount of detail, accurate colour reproduction and dynamic range with very less clipping when it came to areas with almost no light and the areas with excess highlights. Even though the images do look good, they don’t give us much information about the complete picture when it comes to camera quality.

The reason for this is because a camera has to be judged after keeping in mind how it performs in a host of conditions ranging from situations with ideal lighting conditions to portrait mode to environments with extremely poor lighting conditions.

The company has not issued any official statement regarding the launch event. This comes right after the company teased its waterproofing feature on the OnePlus 6.