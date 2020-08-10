Monday, August 10, 2020Back to
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases OxygenOS 11, will come with always-on display feature

In a teaser video, OnePlus employees conceptualise, discuss developing the always-on display feature.


FP TrendingAug 10, 2020 13:43:26 IST

OnePlus users can soon get their hands on the Always-on Display (AOD) feature as confirmed by the firm with a short teaser video. Earlier, the addition was hinted by a tweet by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Lau had posted the picture of a clock, with the style akin to the recent OnePlus Nord. The picture was accompamied with the caption: '11 "on Display"' with an obvious winking emoticon.

OnePlus 6T.

The news was confirmed later by OnePlus on its Weibo account. In a teaser video, OnePlus employees conceptualise, discuss and work on developing the feature and the AOD is revealed to be working on a OnePlus 8 Pro device.

The company CEO has also teased OxygenOS 11 on twitter recently.


According to 9to5Google, this feature might see the light of day with the release of OxygenOS for OnePlus 8 (Review) and 8 Pro (Review). With Lau teasing AOD, it is expected that the rollout might come soon. No particular date has been specified for the launch of OxygenOS 11 but with Android 11 dropping on 8 September, the AOD feature might roll out within the upcoming weeks.

The Always-on display feature has remained one of the most anticipated features. Even in the suggestion drive conducted by OnePlus in March, AOD had topped the demand list. The form had informed users with the same tweet that they will be working on the feature. And now the wait seems to be over.

With the Always-on display in place, you will no longer need to activate your device in order to access notifications. However, it is understandable that some battery loss will be incurred with the device running on a low battery to show limited notifications. After getting included in Samsung devices in 2016, the feature has become common in Android phones, as reported by XDA Developers.

