There isn't much left in terms of leaks that could reveal us anything more about the OnePlus 6. The Chinese smartphone maker's strategy of controlled teasers has generated an unprecedented hype around the smartphone. Even till the last day, OnePlus is still teasing us about OnePlus 6 and this time, the teaser comes directly from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Lau has shared some pictures on his Weibo account which were clicked using the OnePlus 6 and it has given us some insight into the phone's camera quality. The photos showed quite an impressive dynamic range and great colours. One of the images clicked at night showed some noise in the sky, but was overall quite sharp and crisp.

At first glance the OnePlus 6 camera looks quite good. However, a more detailed review of the phone will shed more light on the phone's camera quality.

Earlier WinFuture had revealed what appeared to be the first crystal clear images of the OnePlus 6. These images had reportedly appeared on a product listing on Amazon Germany and appear to be press renders revealing the flagship smartphone from every angle possible.

The listing also reportedly hinted that the OnePlus 6 will be available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black. As for the pricing WinFuture claims that the device was listed on Amazon.de with prices starting from 519 euros which converts to around Rs 41,700 (approximately). While it does seem a bit steep, we will hold our verdict on pricing until the official price tags are revealed at launch.