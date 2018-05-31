OnePlus has decided not to launch its lineup of mid-range phones till 2021. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus confirmed that it would be launching only flagship phones till then.

In 2015, OnePlus made OnePlus X and following that it has not been making any mid-range phones. In 2016, it decided to drop its mid-range phones plan and focused only on flagship phones. Since 2016, it has launched the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Recently, it launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 6.

According to the GizmoChina, OnePlus does not want to sell old handsets alongside the new ones since the demand for the old handsets is not too high to put them under warranty. Subsequently, it does not want to continue making older handsets. It is also trying to move its remaining stock of phones ahead of the next release so that it does not have to go for a price cut on the older phones.

The news has now diluted rumours regarding OnePlus X2. It was speculated that OnePlus could be working on the successor to OnePlus X which was released in 2015. The phone was expected to be priced between Rs 16,000 to 18,000.

OnePlus has been known to be focusing only on its latest offerings. It had stopped the production of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5 after it released the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5T. Right now, you won't find OnePlus 5/5T selling in the market as it wants to dedicate all energy in selling OnePlus 6.