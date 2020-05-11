Monday, May 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are now available for purchase, priced at Rs 1,999

As of today, the earphones are available on all offline and online channels including Flipkart and Amazon.


FP TrendingMay 11, 2020 10:35:10 IST

Last week, OnePlus announced that Bullets Wireless Z will go on sale from 10 May. The wireless earphones went on sale on OnePlus’ website and Amazon on Sunday. As of today, the earphones are available on all offline and online channels including Flipkart.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are now available for purchase, priced at Rs 1,999

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds

OnePlus recently entered into a partnership with Flipkart. This will be the first time the company’s products will be available on the e-commerce platform.

The earphones will come in four colours – black, blue, mint and oat. It will cost Rs 1,999.

Bullets Wireless Z was unveiled on 14 April along with OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The company claims that the new earphones are capable of running for 10 hours on 10 minutes of charging. Once it is full charge, it can go on for 20 hours.

The Bullets Wireless Z sports features like a quick switch, quick pair, and magnetic control to make the aural experience simpler. One can pair it by simply tapping “connect”. The quick switch allows users to switch between two paired devices, for example, phone and laptop.

You will have to separate the earbuds to start listening to music and when you want to pause, you will have to clip the buds together. This is possible because of magnetic control.

It was earlier revealed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds feature an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance and have 10 metre range. They can be charged by a USB Type-C port.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro are now available for pre-booking on Amazon India, will go on sale on 11 May

Apr 29, 2020
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro are now available for pre-booking on Amazon India, will go on sale on 11 May

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020