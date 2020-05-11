FP Trending

Last week, OnePlus announced that Bullets Wireless Z will go on sale from 10 May. The wireless earphones went on sale on OnePlus’ website and Amazon on Sunday. As of today, the earphones are available on all offline and online channels including Flipkart.

OnePlus recently entered into a partnership with Flipkart. This will be the first time the company’s products will be available on the e-commerce platform.

You wanted some good news. We Heard You!

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available starting from 10th May on https://t.co/zMYReDQeSb and @amazonIN! Get notified - https://t.co/uV7vBkO740 pic.twitter.com/6Nwqg8U2gp — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 8, 2020

The earphones will come in four colours – black, blue, mint and oat. It will cost Rs 1,999.

Bullets Wireless Z was unveiled on 14 April along with OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The company claims that the new earphones are capable of running for 10 hours on 10 minutes of charging. Once it is full charge, it can go on for 20 hours.

The Bullets Wireless Z sports features like a quick switch, quick pair, and magnetic control to make the aural experience simpler. One can pair it by simply tapping “connect”. The quick switch allows users to switch between two paired devices, for example, phone and laptop.

You will have to separate the earbuds to start listening to music and when you want to pause, you will have to clip the buds together. This is possible because of magnetic control.

It was earlier revealed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds feature an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance and have 10 metre range. They can be charged by a USB Type-C port.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.