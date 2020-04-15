tech2 News Staff

The new OnePlus 8 series is finally here! As expected the series includes OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and both of them come with 5G support. In terms of similarities, both smartphones offer 12 GB RAM and are powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset.

OnePlus has also launched its OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z that come with Warp charging support. In simple words, they can offer up to 10 hours of music playback with a single 10-minute charge.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z pricing, availability

OnePlus 8 comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at $699, and the higher variant of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage will cost you $799. The smartphone comes in new Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour variants in addition to the regular Onyx Black.

OnePlus 8 Pro's base model of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage will cost you $899 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at $999. In terms of colour options, you will get Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colour variants.

The two smartphones are open for pre-orders and will go on sale on 29 April in the US.

The OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z are price at $49.95. These earbuds will come in Black, Blue. Mint and Oat colour options.

India availability and pricing for the products are not yet announced.

OnePlus 8 specifications and features

OnePlus 8 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessors.

In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, you will get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which charges the phone from zero to 50 percent in 22 minutes. This smartphone does not come with wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate to minimise input lag. It comes with a punch hole camera and it is OnePlus' first smartphone to get an official I68 rating. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage just like OnePlus 8.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor. One the front, there is a punch hole display that houses a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with 30W Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support that can fill up the battery from zero to 50 in half an hour. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds specifications

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come with Warp Charge feature that lets user get up to 10 hours of music playback with a single 10-minute charge. Overall, the earbuds have a 20 hour-battery life.

They feature an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. In addition to that, you will also see magnetic control, quick pair and quick switch features that lets user switch between devices easily. These earbuds will come in Black, Blue. Mint and Oat colour options.

As per the company, there is a low latency mode as well where the latency is reduced to 110 mm. The wireless earbuds have 10 m range and they can be charged by a USB Type-C port.

