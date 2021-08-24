Tuesday, August 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Buds Pro India price and availability announced, to go on sale from 26 August

The OnePlus Buds Pro are an upgrade over last year’s Buds, and feature Dolby Atmos support, active noise cancellation and fast charging support.


FP TrendingAug 24, 2021 13:36:20 IST

OnePlus has announced the price of the Buds Pro in India, and also revealed details of when it will go on sale. The Chinese tech giant's latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched abroad last month and are an upgrade over last year's One Plus Buds, offering active noise cancellation (ANC) and feature support for fast charging. Like the AirPods Pro, the earbuds sport an all-new design with glossy stems to support pressure inputs. The OnePlus Buds Pro competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Jabra Elite 85t, Oppo Enco X and the Google Pixel Buds A-series.

The One Plus Buds Pro will be available in Glossy White and Matte Black colour variants. Sales will begin on Amazon India, OnePlus.in, OnePlus offline stores and partner retail stores starting 26 August at noon. The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available for Rs 9,990 here, meaning that they're more affordable in India than in Europe, where they're listed for €149 (roughly Rs 13,000).


As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Buds Pro has Dolby Atmos support, 11 mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It also comes with adaptive noise cancellation including three different modes, namely Extreme, Faint, and Smart. Extreme mode cancels the noise for up to 40 db, while Faint mode will do so for up to 25 dB. Smart mode automatically responds and adjusts to the ambient noise while also compensating for surrounding noises. The earbuds come with three microphones to align with the preset modes and use noise-filtering software algorithms to block out unwanted noise. When using Pro Gaming mode, the earbuds have a latency rate of as low as 94 milliseconds.

The earbuds have a proprietary feature named the OnePlus Audio ID to calibrate sound profiles and offer user-specific sound settings. The charging case of the OnePlus Buds Pro comes with IPX4-grade water resistance. The earbuds, too, have an IP55-rated build for both dust and water resistance.

With the charging case, the OnePlus Buds Pro can last up to 38 hours on a single charge. The earbuds also deliver 10 hours of playback time on a 10-minute charge using Warp Charge. The charging case supports Qi standard-based wireless charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus to announce a new dual display smartphone in the US today at 7.30 pm IST

Aug 11, 2021
OnePlus to announce a new dual display smartphone in the US today at 7.30 pm IST
OnePlus 8 series to get Oppo's ColorOS integrated operating system in Q1 2022

OnePlus

OnePlus 8 series to get Oppo's ColorOS integrated operating system in Q1 2022

Aug 13, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021