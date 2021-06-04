FP Trending

Google has launched its latest True Wireless (TWS) earphones called Google Pixel Buds A-series. The company has finally updated its TWS earbuds line-up after nearly two years. The highlight about these earphones is that they are priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,200) in the US. It has been launched in two prominent colour variants - Clearly White and Dark Olive. The Google Pixel Buds A-series is already available for pre-orders in the US and Canada. While the shipments will begin from 17 June. So far, there is no information as to when the new earbuds would reach the worldwide markets including India.

Looking into the specifications, the Pixel Buds A-series comes with the same 12 mm drivers as the standard Pixel Buds. This product delivers up to 24 hours of combined battery backup including the charging case which is very much similar to the older one. Each earbud of the series measures 20.57 x 29.21 x 17.53 mm and weighs 5.10 grams. Also, the charging case of the Pixel Buds A-Series is identical in dimension measuring 62.99 x 46.99 x 24.89 mm to that of the last-generation Pixel Buds.

However, to cut costs Google made a few changes in Pixel Buds A-series like they don’t come with wireless charging and have no support for swiping controls to adjust volume levels. Meanwhile, the earphone does not have the loss of Attention Alerts feature where users can listen to sounds in their surroundings.

Other big specifications include IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance and passive noise reduction too. Additionally, users can use the microphones to call Google Assistant by simply using the “Hey Google!” that is similar to the standard Google Pixel Buds.

The Google Pixel Buds A-series also includes features like real-time translation in more than 40 languages when using a Pixel smartphone or on Android 6.0. Looking into connectivity, the earphone offers Bluetooth 5.0. The best part about it is the ability to quickly charge the earbuds for up to 3 hours in just 15 minutes.