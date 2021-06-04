Friday, June 04, 2021Back to
Google Pixel Buds A-series with up to 24 hours battery life launched: All you need to know

The earbuds come with IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance and passive noise reduction.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2021 17:38:34 IST

Google has launched its latest True Wireless (TWS) earphones called Google Pixel Buds A-series. The company has finally updated its TWS earbuds line-up after nearly two years. The highlight about these earphones is that they are priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,200) in the US. It has been launched in two prominent colour variants - Clearly White and Dark Olive. The Google Pixel Buds A-series is already available for pre-orders in the US and Canada. While the shipments will begin from 17 June. So far, there is no information as to when the new earbuds would reach the worldwide markets including India.

Google Pixel Buds A- series

Google Pixel Buds A- series

Looking into the specifications, the Pixel Buds A-series comes with the same 12 mm drivers as the standard Pixel Buds. This product delivers up to 24 hours of combined battery backup including the charging case which is very much similar to the older one. Each earbud of the series measures 20.57 x 29.21 x 17.53 mm and weighs 5.10 grams. Also, the charging case of the Pixel Buds A-Series is identical in dimension measuring 62.99 x 46.99 x 24.89 mm to that of the last-generation Pixel Buds.

However, to cut costs Google made a few changes in Pixel Buds A-series like they don’t come with wireless charging and have no support for swiping controls to adjust volume levels. Meanwhile, the earphone does not have the loss of Attention Alerts feature where users can listen to sounds in their surroundings.

Other big specifications include IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance and passive noise reduction too. Additionally, users can use the microphones to call Google Assistant by simply using the “Hey Google!” that is similar to the standard Google Pixel Buds.

The Google Pixel Buds A-series also includes features like real-time translation in more than 40 languages when using a Pixel smartphone or on Android 6.0. Looking into connectivity, the earphone offers Bluetooth 5.0. The best part about it is the ability to quickly charge the earbuds for up to 3 hours in just 15 minutes.

Google Photos

Google Photos unlimited free storage ends on 1 June: Here's how you can free up space now

Jun 01, 2021
Google Photos unlimited free storage ends on 1 June: Here's how you can free up space now
After Apple, Google will now allow Android users to opt out of tracking: All you need to know

Google

After Apple, Google will now allow Android users to opt out of tracking: All you need to know

Jun 04, 2021
Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Apple TV

Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Jun 03, 2021
Google will now allow users to password-protect their Google account's activity history

Google

Google will now allow users to password-protect their Google account's activity history

May 25, 2021
Clubhouse Android app is now available for download for users in India and around the world

Clubhouse

Clubhouse Android app is now available for download for users in India and around the world

May 21, 2021
Google Weather app gets a 'Material You' design theme on Android: Report

Google Weather

Google Weather app gets a 'Material You' design theme on Android: Report

May 27, 2021

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021