OnePlus bringing the 7 Pro's Fnatic mode and more to the OnePlus 6,6T,5 and 5T

tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2019 10:32:15 IST

While earlier we had seen that the OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode and Screen recorder features are going to come to the OnePlus 6 (Review) and 6T (Review), there is another update that should make its way to not only these devices but also the OnePlus 5 (Review) and OnePlus 5T (Review).

The Fnatic mode on OnePlus 7 Pro is where the device clears up RAM and cache memory and allocates resources for any GPU/CPU intensive tasks like gaming. Now, this mode is about to make its way to all OnePlus devices all the way to OnePlus 5.

This is something that even Honor had done with its GPU Turbo technology which it introduced in the Honor Play and later provided to older phones via a software upgrade.

Apart from Fnatic mode, the company is also bringing the option to reply to messages in Landscape mode, DC dimming feature, RAM boost and also Android Q update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T.

However, the company has not made it clear as to when we can expect these updates on the older OnePlus devices.

In more news regarding OnePlus, the company's flagship OnePlus 7 Pro has become the fastest selling smartphone in the premium category, claims Amazon India.

Amazon India said in a press statement that the OnePlus 7 Pro (review) sold the highest number of units in the first seven days of its sale in the Rs 45,000 and higher price segment. The exact number of units sold was not disclosed.

