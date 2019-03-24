Sunday, March 24, 2019Back to
OnePlus begins rolling out Android Pie-based OxygenOS Closed Beta to developers

OnePlus back in July 2018 announced that Android Pie updates will be rolled out to the OnePlus 3/3T.

tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2019 16:57:15 IST

OnePlus 3 and 3T users have been eagerly waiting for Android Pie to be rolled out for OxygenOS and its finally on its way.

A OnePlus staff member has announced that the company is beginning to open registrations for a closed beta of selected OnePlus 3 and 3T users for early builds of Oxygen OS running Android Pie. OnePlus has since closed the application for programmers on 23 March and have already finalised registered developers for the internal testing.

OnePlus 3, 3T will get Android Pie update soon.

OnePlus back in July 2018 that it will be skipping Android Oreo 8.1 on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T and updating them to Android Pie directly by the end of the year. CEO Pete Lau also later confirmed that the updates will be delayed as developers need more time to work on the Android Pie update for these phones.

OnePlus has also simultaneously begun testing of the HydrogenOS version of the company's Android overlay. Both phones were launched on Android Marshmallow and have since received regular Android version updates bringing them up to Android Oreo.

The company also began rolling out the Android Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 5 and 5T in January. However, a stable update will take a while for OnePlus as they assess the inputs from developers.

