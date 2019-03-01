tech2 News Staff

OnePlus last year announced that it will skip Android Oreo for Android 9 Pie on its former flagship models, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. While, this brought excitement for the OnePlus 3 and 3T owners, the Chinese OEM hasn't rolled out the update. However, the Android Pie stable build might be coming to the former OnePlus flagship models soon.

OnePlus is well-known for pushing timely software updates to its devices. But the company's delay in rolling out Android Pie to the OnePlus 3 lineup has frustrated several users.

The company's official forum flooded with queries by OnePlus 3 and 3T users about the Android 9 Pie update timeline, OnePlus' community manager David Y responding to the queries said that the devices will first receive a security patch based on Android Oreo. Once the update is pushed to all the OnePlus 3 and 3T units, the devices will then receive the Android Pie update.

"The next update will be a security patch update based on Android O, then Android Pie," David Y stated in the forum.

While the users' complaint and their frustration is understandable given that the update was delayed by nearly eight months.

The community manager prodding those users who asked about the update said, "Can't you guys just go and do something more meaningful than chasing the update...(facepalm)."

To recall, OnePlus last year did mention that the updates will be delayed for the OnePlus 3 and 3T as developers needed time work on the Android Pie update for these devices.

Although OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and 3T will be getting Android 9 Pie update soon, the company hasn't disclosed a specific date as to when it will release the update to the devices.

OnePlus 2017 and 2018 flagship models, the OnePlus 5, 5T, and OnePlus 6 are already upgraded to Android Pie. OnePlus last year announced OnePlus Software Maintenance Schedule under which all OnePlus models including OnePlus 3/3T/5/5T/6/6T and future OnePlus phones will receive two years of regular software updates from the date of release.

